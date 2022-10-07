Britney Spears Tells Mom Lynne to "F--k Off" After Too-Late Apology

So many people failed Britney Spears so deeply and unforgivably that it is difficult to keep track of them all.

First and foremost, however, are her parents. Sure, Jamie Spears was the primary antagonist, but Lynne made her share of mistakes.

Last weekend, Britney’s estranged mother begged her daughter for forgiveness in a public plea.

Britney has issued her reply: no. Or, more specifically, “kiss my motherf–king ass.” Good for her.

In a heartfelt, now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed how much trauma she has endured.

“For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past,” she lamented.

This practice reinforced her worst memories, something “which made it worse !!!” Britney explained.

“As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience…” Britney noted.

She accused that they “were either stoned or drunk of their asses!!!”

Britney then lamented: “I was the mother f–king Saint who was scared to move.”

Grimly, Britney acknowledged “or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate.”

Only very recently was Britney actually able to move to a new home of her choosing. It was this year, her first free year in so long.

“Even in America,,” she noted sadly, “the land of the free!!!!” she continued.

“Not one mother f–king person stood up for me!!!” Britney despaired.

“Mom take your apology,” she then invited, “and go f–k yourself!!!”

Perhaps, if members of Britney’s family had not waited until the final years of her conservatorship to side with her (if at all), it could have ended much sooner.

“And to all the doctors for f–king with my mind,” Britney addressed.

“I pray you all burn in hell!!!” she declared.

“Kiss my mother f–king ass!!!!” Britney taunted.

She has previously spoken extensively about the unethical complicity between medical professionals and her reviled father.

Simply put, Britney has described how her “punishments” from her father and conservator involved doctors.

Involuntary stays at “wellness” centers. Strong medication that she did not want. When Britney lost some of her fundamental human rights, there was often a doctor involved.

Britney has every right to both feel and voice her fury at the medical professionals who wronged her.

At best, they uncritically performed their jobs without taking their patient into account.

At worst, well, one could argue that they were actively complicit in robbing a woman of her human rights. Whether the incentive was money or something else, one can only guess.

But so many others failed her, at every level.

Politicians who wrote outrageous conservatorship laws and allowed this to happen. The courts that, until last year, upheld those laws.

And we cannot forget the court that placed Britney in this once-indefinite conservatorship to begin with.

But Britney’s family also failed her. Some more deliberately than others.

Lynne was right to apologize to her daughter. But an apology does not always make things right.

Britney has no obligation to forgive her mom, now or ever. That relationship is entirely up to her.