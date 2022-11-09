Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Hold Second Wedding, Film for Darcey & Stacey Season 4

Even in the dramatic world of Darcey & Stacey, you’d think that Florian cheating on Stacey would end things.

Apparently not.

We all know that the two married unceremoniously in April 2020. It was make-or-break time given his visa, and they opted to make it work. Or try to.

Now, almost unbelievably, Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have held a second wedding ceremony. This time, with bells and whistles. Also, cameras.

Darcey Silva was the one who broke into the world of 90 Day Fiance, dating Jesse Meester on Before The 90 Days.

Those two lasted for multiple seasons. Darcey then became the first cast member to return with a different partner.

That partner was Tom Brooks. “Shockingly,” that didn’t work out either. On Darcey & Stacey, we have watched her move on with hottie Georgi Rusev.

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva cuddles up to her hunky boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, despite some troubles in their relationship.

Darcey’s twin, Stacey, stars alongside her on Darcey & Stacey, their very own spinoff series.

Stacey, too, went looking for love in Eastern Europe. she forged a connection with Florian Sukaj.

Florian is no slouch in the looks department. And his connection to Stacey has been obvious, despite their … issues.

Thanks to Stacey and Florian, Season 4 of the Silva sisters’ show will feature a wedding.

It’s not the twinning wedding of the sisters’ dreams, even though we heard so much about that during Season 3.

Instead, when Darcey & Stacey returns in January of 2023, we will witness the nuptials between Stacey and Florian. For better or for worse.

In April of 2020, Stacey and Florian put a new twist on the idea of an “intimate” wedding.

Their nuptials went down in Stacey’s apartment. Aside from the production team, an officiant was the only witness.

These were the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no vaccine, people didn’t even know to mask yet. And political malefactors hadn’t yet worn down public institutions that were trying to keep people safe.

We saw that wedding, such as it was, on Season 1 of the spinoff.

Season 4’s re-wedding went down just last week in Connecticut, at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina.

For their second big day, Stacey and Florian enjoyed the company of 40 guests. And, of course, the show’s production team.

Stacey and Florian’s new wedding is apparently both “modern” and “chic” and includes an “all-white vibe.”

That includes the flowers, the crystals, the candles, and the floral archway for the nuptials themselves.

Their honeymoon is “somewhere tropical and beautiful,” Stacey teased to Page Six. She did not dish on the specifics.

“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for,” Stacey gushed about this second wedding.

“We’ve been together eight years,” she noted.

“And been through so much,” Stacey acknowledged, “and our love has survived.”

“We’re here now. We made it,” Stacey affirmed.

She then expressed that “To say our vows in front of family and friends, it’s breathtaking.”

Even so, Stacey is not knocking their first time marrying.

“It was very special and unique,” Stacey recalled, “even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown.”

She noted that, at the time, “We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world.”

“And,” Stacey characterized, “our love just couldn’t wait any longer.”

“We’ll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate,” Stacey proclaimed.

“But we’ve always wanted a dream wedding,” she then emphasized.

They’ve had it! And, when the new season begins early next year, we’ll see it for ourselves.