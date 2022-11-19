Jen Shah: Will She Ever Appear Again on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

We have an update on Jen Shah.

But Jen Shah may not want to read it.

First, it’s been announced that the dishonest reality star will be sentenced on December 15 for her admitted role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

As you may remember, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in July.

Jen Shah does not look happy on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She rarely looks happy.

Second, with this date now on the courtroom books, Andy Cohen was asked on Thursday about Shah’s future on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

And he didn’t sound optimistic.

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” Cohen told this tabloid.

“I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”‘

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah became furious when others discussed her case. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It seems fair to wonder, of course, just why Cohen would prefer Shah be sentenced to no jail time.

She has confessed to playing a major role in a dastardly scheme, as she and her associates lied to senior citizens around the country in order to collect their financial information.

Shah would then sell this information to the highest bidder.

She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release as a result of these heinous actions.

“Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails,” Shah explained to the court this summer when detailing the intricacies of her illegal plot.

“I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.”

Yes, Shah also responded that say, she knew what she had done was wrong.

“That’s a long time,” Cohen told Us of Shah’s potential stint in federal prison

“Some people on Twitter were saying, ‘We want Jen next season.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, talk to the judge.’”

Shah continued to film The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City even after he guilty plea.

But she’ll have trouble doing so for Season 4 if she is literally behind bars.

In front of the camera throughout Season 3, on episodes that were filmed months ago, Shah has maintained her innocence.

Hence why some castmates, such as Whitney Rose, are now angry that they were misled for so long.

“It would be really nice to be able to sit down with her and have her explain,” Rose told Us earlier this month, adding at the time:

“She’s accountable to us. We spent all this time with her lying to us, and I wanna hear from her.”