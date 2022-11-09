Aaron Carter: Was His Death a Suicide?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathroom of his Lancaster, California home.

The former child star was just 34 years old.

While the cause of Carter’s death remains uncertain, new evidence seems to support the theory that the singer succumbed to his addictions.

Police say they found prescription bottles and compressed air cans at the scene, and Aaron’s loved ones had been pleading with him to seek help in the months before his passing.

Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34.

But a growing contingent of Carter’s fans are rejecting the explanation that Aaron suffered an accidental overdose.

According to a new report from TMZ, the theory that Carter committed suicide has gained traction on Reddit and other social media platforms.

As his Instagram followers know, Aaron was in the habit of live-streaming for hours a day on an almost-daily basis.

As a result, fans began to feel like they knew him quite well.

Aaron Carter suffered from addiction and mental health issues throughout his brief life.

And in this case, they believe they know him better than his family and friends, all of whom are reportedly of the belief that Aaron died accidentally.

The “evidence” that Carter intended to take his own life is flimsy and unconvincing, and it mostly stems from reading too deeply into content that Aaron posted online in his final days.

One message in particular has bolstered the belief that Aaron ended his life intentionally.

Aaron Carter kept few secrets from the public.

“LOVE YALL STAY BLESSED STAY SAFE. ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS,” Aaron wrote on Instagram less than a week before his death.

Suicide theorists point to this as proof that Carter knew he wouldn’t be around for the holiday season.

Those who know the singer best, however, say that Carter was very much looking forward to spending Christmas with his fiancée, Melanie Martin, and their 1-year-old son, Prince.

Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food's 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

In fact, according to TMZ, Aaron had made appointments with a family counselor and social worker in the hope that such steps would allow him to regain custody of his child.

Carter was also undergoing outpatient addiction treatment services with the goal of getting sober for his son.

Needless to say, these are not the sort of actions one expects from a man who’s planning to take his own life.

Melanie Martin made a last-ditch effort to save Aaron Carter during the singer's final days.

Obviously, no one will ever know what was going through Aaron’s mind in his final moments.

But at this time, the likeliest theory is that he died from an accidental overdose.

Medical examiners have deferred issuing a cause of death, pending the results of a toxicology test, but the evidence at the scene suggests a fatal combination of substances.

Aaron Carter fans were concerned for his well-being in the weeks leading up to his death.

Our thoughts go out to Aaron’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.