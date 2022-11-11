Hilary Duff Blasts Allegations About Sexual Relationship With Aaron Carter: You People Are Sick!

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, former child star Aaron Carter passed away last week at his home in Lancaster, California.

The cause of Aaron’s death is not yet known, but it’s believed that the 34-year-old succumbed to his lifelong battle with addiction.

It could be weeks before we gain a complete picture of Aaron’s final hours, and of course, his loved ones will mourn the departed pop icon for the rest of their lives.

But amazingly, a new biography about Carter’s life is being rushed out in a matter of days.

The publishers of Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life say that author Andy Symonds completed the book over the past three years, with the full cooperation of Aaron.

The biography, complete with its salacious title, is set to hit stores on November 15.

Many who were close to Aaron have condemned the project, but perhaps none has been more vocal than actress Hilary Duff, who briefly dated Aaron when they were both in their early teens.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” Duff said in a statement issued to E! News.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab,” she continued.

Ballast has already confirmed that the book will contain the claim that Carter and Duff lost their virginity to one another when she was 13, and he was just 12.

“Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA,” Carter allegedly wrote in the unfinished tell-all.

“I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

Somewhat surprisingly, Aaron’s management team issued a statement supporting Duff and urging Ballast to either delay the release of the book or cancel it altogether.

“We would never comment on Hilary’s personal life in this way,” the statement reads.

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking,” Carter’s management team continued.

Duff was one of many celebrities who issued heartfelt statements paying tribute to Aaron in the wake of his untimely passing.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Hilary wrote on Instagram last week.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Aaron is missed by many, and no doubt there are numerous fans who are eager to learn the details of his final days.

But this is not the time for an unauthorized biography.

Sadly, it looks as though there’s no stopping the book at this point.