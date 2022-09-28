Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Separated Months Ago, Continue to Live Separate Lives [Report]

Whether you’re a fan of football or celebrity gossip, by now, you’ve probably heard the reports of difficulties within Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage.

Rumors of trouble in the relationship first began when Brady took an 11-day hiatus for Tampa Buccaneers training camp before the start of the current NFL season.

As more details emerged, it became clear that the reports of marital discord were not without merit.

In fact, it now appears that Brady and Bundchen are officially separated.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

Neither Tom nor Gisele have explicitly confirmed the news of their separation, but both have cryptically alluded to recent relationship problems.

Now, a source close to the couple — who may or may not be clearing up some rumors on Tom and Gisele’s behalf — has spoken with Page Six about the sports world’s most scandalous split.

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side,” said the insider (via Fox News).

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

There’s nothing terribly shocking about that part, as neither party has been accused of infidelity (as far as we know).

But the insider did share some surprising news — namely, that Tom and Gisele have been separated for considerably longer than anyone realized.

Gisele and Tom in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids,” said the source, adding:

“There wasn’t an epic fight.”

The insider went on to reveal that despite reports to the contrary, Gisele is not upset over Tom’s decision to come out of retirement for his 23rd NFL season.

Gisele Bündchen are rumored to be having marital troubles. (Photo via Getty)

“Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football. She wants him to be happy and wants him to play if that is what he wants,” says the informant.

“There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her,” the source adds.

“Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

In a recent interview with Vogue, Gisele hinted that she’s been frustrated by the sacrifices she’s been forced to make as a result of Tom’s demanding career.

Many took that to mean that she was upset about his Brady’s decision to return to the field.

But it’s important to note that she never made any direct remarks to that effect.

Tom and Gisele during his time with the New England Patriots. (Photo via Getty)

Again, Gisele has been cryptic in her comments, but a different insider has confirmed that Bundchen intends to refocus on her own career, rather than waiting on Tom to actually retire for good.

“Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects,” the source told People magazine.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.