Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Caught Lying In New Netflix Documentary?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first stepped down as working royals, there were questions about how the couple would support themselves in America.

The Sussexes soon removed any doubt about their ability to provide for themselves by signing a series of lucrative media deals.

Now, over two years later, streaming services and bookstores are soon to be flooded by a deluge of content from the the Duke and Duchess of Montecito.

The royal family is said to be deeply concerned about what sort of claims will be made in these projects, with Harry’s upcoming memoir creating the most anxiety.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Photo via Getty)

But before Harry’s literary debut hits stores in 2023, Netflix will debut the Sussexes’ long-awaited docuseries about their home life.

And apparently, there are some factual discrepancies between the two projects.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In all likelihood, these discrepancies will be taken care of before the two projects debut.

But that will likely mean that Harry will be forced to make changes to his book, as the Netflix series is reportedly completed, and just about ready to debut.

In fact, insiders claim that Harry and Meghan’s request to “tone down” the show’s content in the wake of Queen’s death came to late, and execs insisted that there was nothing they could do.

Meghan with Harry and the Queen. (Photo via Getty)

“Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project,” says the source, who then confirmed that that request was denied.

While the series won’t debut for several months, it seems that it’s too late in the process for any major changes.

“Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform,” says the insider.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

And the as-yet-untitled Harry and Meghan doc isn’t the only Netflix project that has the royals up in arms.

Season 5 of The Crown is set to premiere on November 9, and insiders say the Windsors are deeply concerned about the question of how the Queen and her family will be portrayed in the wake of the monarch’s death.

They’re said to be particularly worried about a rumored storyline in which Prince Philip will pursue an affair with close family friend Penny Knatchbull.

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

According to UK tabloid The Sun, the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter dismissed The Crown Season 5 as “cruel rubbish.”

Dickie might not realize that he just provided Netflix with some priceless free advertising!

As for Harry’s memoir, insiders say the book could wind up costing him an invitation to his father’s coronation.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now fomally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” says the source.

Whatever happens, it certainly sounds like the royals have a rather interesting few months ahead!