Prince Harry's Memoir: Could It Be the Nail In the Coffin of His Relationship With His Family?

Back in July, it was announced that Prince Harry had signed a deal to publish a memoir that would be written with the aid of esteemed author Jay Moehringer.

The announcement was said to have created a great deal of consternation among the royals, many of whom feared that the book would take the form of a scathing tell-all.

Insiders said that the Windsors viewed Harry’s memoir as a massive “f–k you” to his family.

And in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles and company were said to be more nervous about the book than ever.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Harry, of course, seems to have no desire to harm his family, especially following the loss of their beloved matriarch.

But bottom-feeding journalists with books to promote are selling the idea that the Duke of Sussex is planning to use his book to kick his loved ones while they’re down.

The most repugnant of these trolls is Tom Bower, who previously admitted that the goal of his most recent book was to bring about Meghan Markle’s “downfall.”

Extremely normal stuff!

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” Bower told Page Six in a recent interview.

“Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.”

The book was originally scheduled to hit stores in November, but has already been pushed back to next year.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

According to Bower, gossip around London has the memoir being released around “Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen’s] funeral.”

“And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family,” he adds.

“So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

To be clear, Bower has no idea about what sort of updates will be made to the book in response to the Queen’s death, but abject ignorance has never prevented him from speaking his mind.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. And it seems that not everyone in the crowd was thrilled to see the Sussexes. (Photo via Getty)

This is the same guy who claimed that the Queen celebrated when she learned that Meghan would be unable to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

He of course proceeded to offer zero evidence of that scandalous claim.

Bower also alleged that Harry’s friends held an intervention in the hope of preventing him from marrying Meghan.

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in April. (Photo via Getty)

Again, this almost certainly didn’t happen, but that won’t stop Bower from reporting it as fact.

Now, he’s claiming that Harry and Meghan are seeking to cash in on the Queen’s death, when if anything, the opposite appears to be true.

In addition to the delay of the memoir, Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series that was set for release in November is now being “push[ed] back until later in 2023.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The goal here seems to be to keep the focus on the Queen as the world continues to mourn.

But don’t expect to hear that kind of news from Bower and his ilk, as it doesn’t suit their shady agenda.

