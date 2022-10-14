Rebecca Parrott Flaunts Body Transformation in Eye-Popping New Pics

Early last month, Rebecca Parrott returned to the US without Zied Hakimi, her husband.

The two had spent months visiting friends and family in his native Tunisia.

Fortunately, Zied’s unexpected hold in Germany proved to be temporary. The two reunited in Georgia.

Weeks later, Rebecca has fans falling over themselves as they praise her dramatic body transformation.

90 Day Fiance alums Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi reunited at the airport. (Image Credit: TikTok)

In early September, Rebecca Parrott used both TikTok and Instagram to document her reunion with Zied.

She’d had no choice but to fly home without her husband. After all, she had to return to work.

While fans were overjoyed that the ugly business was behind them, Rebecca’s figure also caught the eye of many of her fans and followers.

90 Day Fiance alum Rebecca Parrott presumably checked the local train schedule before risking it all for some eye-popping train track photos, which her husband snapped. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Rebecca shared a series of photos on Instagram to flaunt her dazzling new figure.

Second to some of these eye-popping snaps and the way that they advertised her curves was the revelation of the photographer’s identity.

“@tlc_90day_zied practicing his photography skills,” Rebecca captioned her post.

90 Day Fiance alum Rebecca Parrott wore an eye-popping leather bodysuit while posing on the train tracks. Her husband photographed her in color and in black-and-white. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“And thank you to @sonobello for making me feel sexy again,” Rebecca wrote.

She gushed: “I’ll never stop being grateful for what you have done!”



Sono Bello is of course the one-visit fat removal brand that Rebecca used to help get her new figure.

90 Day Fiance alum Rebecca Parrott gazes directly into the camera, even if the eyes of her followers aren’t necessarily meeting hers in this snap that her husband took. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Though not all eyes were (ahem) on Rebecca’s face, she did acknowledge that she did a little bit of editing.

“Yessss I filtered my face in these pics,” she wrote.

“Obviously at this point, we all know I do this,” Rebecca noted. “I did not however photoshop my body at all.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Rebecca Parrott eschewed her usual heavy photo filter for this recent instagram selfie.

For years, Rebecca became infamous for her very conspicuous photo edits.

This played a huge role in her early episodes as she prepared to meet Zied in person.

While it was not quite “catfishing” as some viewers dubbed it, she was not really doing herself any favors.

Rebecca announced that she was undergoing weight loss procedures during the Tell All.

Very memorably, both she and castmate Yara Zaya found themselves facing off with Julia Trubkina.

Julia, who had expressed some medically hesitant concerns, mistakenly believed that Rebecca was wrong to undergo the treatment.

In her mind, natural was best. Sometimes, that is true!

But while diet and exercise are often great for overall health, they could only play a limited role in changing Rebecca’s figure.

Rebecca seems very happy with the results. She looks incredible. Even with the face filters.