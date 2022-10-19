Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen, Gushes Over Elizabeth as a "Shining Example of Female Leadership"

Meghan Markle is opening up about Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, excerpts from an interview the Duchess of Sussex gave to Variety — as part of its Power of Women issue — were published online.

Along with many other topics, Markle delved into the death of her grandmother-in-law for the first time.

(The longest-reigning monarch in British history died at the age of 96 on September 8.)

From left, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Katherine Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday 10th July, 2018.

When asked what the grieving process has been like to date, the former actress expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support.

She also talked about being there for her husband, Prince Harry.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” Markle said.

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

Markle was accused of faking her tears during the Queen’s funeral late this summer.

She can never seem to catch a break, but the superstar says she’s trying to follow her spouse’s example by remaining positive.

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband,'” Markle told Variety, referring to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

Meg and Harry smile in public.

Asked what she learned from the late monarch, Markle replied that she’s been thinking back to their first solo outing together in 2018.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” she said to the outlet.

“And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Indeed, even in the wake of ALL the issues Markle and Harry have had over the years with the Royals, they never had a cross word to say about the Queen.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. The Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen's period of mourning.

On how she and Harry have been mourning as a family, Meghan continued as follows:

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.

“Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.

“We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”