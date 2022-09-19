Meghan Markle: Faking Her Tears at Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?!?

Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday afternoon.

Or did she really, some people on the Internet are now wondering?

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed at one point wiping away a tear away following the service honoring the Queen at London’s Westminster Abbey.

She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Following the end of the funeral service — which resulted in a national holiday across the United Kingdom in which over two million people came out to show their respects — British troops carried Her Majesty’s coffin out of the cathedral.

From there, it was driven to Wellington Arch for a final salute from soldiers.

As King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry joined the procession behind the Queen’s coffin… Markle stood outside Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

William and Kate’s two eldeoldeatt kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also with this same group.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Markle and Harry, of course, resigned their Royal duties over two years ago.

They were therefore NOT invited to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals in the wake of the Queen’s recent passing.

Over the past several days, disdain for Markle has been at an all-time high, as Royal Apologists have used their platform to trash the alleged negative impact Meghan has had on her husband and his relationship with his famous loved ones.

One body language expert, for example, says Kate Middleton showed extreme contempt for her rival last week during an event meant to honor the Queen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mourn Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo via Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, critics are out in force in response to Markle’s alleged waterworks.

She’s an actress, a bunch of social media trolls emphasized online after the above photos and reports went viral.

Of course she can fake an emotion on cue. Why would anyone believe she’s truly broken up about anything involving Harry’s family?!?

So this line of thinking goes, at least.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan, however, tried to pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Monday by wearing pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch.

She also paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law in the same way during ceremonial funeral events last week.

Of all the issues she and Harry have had with the Royal Family, meanwhile, they’ve never said a cross word about the Queen.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” the Duke of Sussex wrote a few days ago.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

Harry continued with a recollection of his own first meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, adding:

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between…

“We smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”