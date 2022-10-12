Kaley Cuoco: Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey!

This summer, Kaley Cuoco spoke about her mental health journey and the steps that she took for better self-care.

Now, she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, have some exciting news.

Kaley is pregnant!

Together, they are expecting their first child together.

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced on October 11, 2022 that they are expecting their first child together. Ignore the date stamp; it’s just a goofy retro filter. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Tuesday, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share this exciting news.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” she declared, revealing that they are expecting a girl.

“Beyond blessed and over the moon,” Kaley expressed. “I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used cake frosting to reveal that they are expecting a baby girl. Gender reveal parties are polarizing topics, but they didn’t start a wildfire so that’s not our business. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kaley is of course best known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, though we won’t hold that against her.

She has received ample praise for The Flight Attendant.

And Kaley has hit it out of the park voicing Harley Quinn on HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, one of the few animated projects surviving David Zaslav’s apparent war on television.

Tom Pelphrey is somewhat lower profile, but has his own projects to boast.

The actor has worked on shows like Ozark and on Netflix’s Iron Fist.

He and Kaley began dating earlier this year. “Love you more than ever,” he gushed to Kaley in his own post.

Very recently, Kaley seemed to swear off the idea of future marriages after her highly publicized breakups in the past.

It is unclear if a pregnancy will change that. Aside from some legal rights that spouses possess, there’s no actual need for them to marry. Unless they decide to, of course.

Kaley has known her share of heartbreak. More than her share, some might argue.

We all saw her romance with Johnny Galecki. There was her engagement to Josh Resnik. And her marriage to Ryan Sweeting.

It was only this past June — four months ago — that Kaley and Karl Cook finalized their divorce.

Kaley Cuoco was not happy to have to spend her honeymoon in the hospital for shoulder surgery, and her husband shared a photo of that displeasure with the world.

We do not list these splits to shade Kaley. Relationships end — in death or in breakup.

In fact, it is to her credit that she does not remain mired in unhappy romances for the sake of being with someone.

Kaley is famous, wealthy, and beautiful. She has options, and she uses them. That is commendable.

Kaley Cuoco flaunts her body, and for good reason, in this photo from the Critics Choice Awards.

As we noted, Kaley and Tom are expecting a baby girl, as indicated by the pink frosting of the “gender reveal” cake.

Pink is the color that our culture currently associates with women. That was not always the case, of course.

And while gender reveal parties are polarizing for various reasons, we’re glad that Kaley and Tom’s didn’t start a wildfire or involve an alligator attack. Cake is usually a safe bet.