Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: What Happened? Why Did They Break Up So Soon After Getting Engaged?

If you’re a fan of the Teen Mom franchise, then by now, you’ve probably caught wind of this week’s shocking news:

After just over a year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up.

The news comes less than two months after Leah and Leah announced their engagement.

Needless to say, fans were blindsided by word of the split.

Messer and Mobley shared the news on Tuesday with an announcement that created more questions than answers.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” read the statement that was posted on both Leah and Jaylan’s Instagram pages.

“We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the couple continued.

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.

The couple paired the announcement with the photo above.

Each of them also turned off comments on the post, which was probably a smart move.

After all, they’re unlikely to receive the privacy they’ve requested.

In fact, on Reddit and elsewhere, fans and haters alike are already clamoring for answers.

And, in a development that Leah probably anticipated, the latter group is enjoying a major “told ya so” moment.

From the very beginning, critics chided Leah and Jaylan for moving too fast.

Those criticisms became even louder when Jaylan bought a house for Leah back in April (when the two of them were not yet engaged and had only been dating for about six months).

Even though the house was only in Jaylan’s name, Leah moved in with her three daughters and presumably started paying at least half of the mortgage.

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen now, in terms of living arrangemenents.

We can only hope that Leah’s old house hasn’t been sold yet.

As for what caused the split — well, that’s even an even bigger mystery than where Leah will be living next week.

Fans have jumped to the conclusion that the decision was made abruptly, and there’s a lot to support that theory.

Leah and Jaylan were posting pics like the one above as recently as a few weeks ago, and they attended Cheyenne Floyd’s wedding together earlier this month.

Were they just keeping up appearances, or were Leah and Jaylan actually solid until this week?

It may be a while before we find out.

But Leah doesn’t keep many secrets from fans, so you can sure she’ll open up eventually!