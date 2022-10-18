Nolan Neal: Cause of Death for Late America’s Got Talent Star Determined

We have an update on the tragic passing of Nolan Neal.

As previously reported, the singer — who competed on season 15 of America’s Got Talent and season 11 of The Voice — died on July 18 in his Nashville apartment.

He was only 41 years old.

On Monday, meanwhile, the coroner in this case determined that Neal died from “acute combined drug toxicity,” and his death was ruled to be accidental.

A spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville confirmed to Page Six that the drugs found in Neal’s system included a deadly combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

“On the desk next to the bed was a black guitar pick that appeared to contain a powder residue,” a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department explained to The New York Post after this awful news broke.

“The victim reportedly struggled with substance abuse.”

Neal had long been open about such an internal struggle, too.

While appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2020 — prior to advancing to the quarterfinals — Neal having opened up during his initial audition about losing a record deal due to addiction.

“I partied hard,” Neal said on air of his response to landing this contract.

“Pretty soon I started to become unmanageable because I thought I was a rock star. I got to New York to record my record, and I just remember, I couldn’t sing because I was so messed up.

“The label decided to drop me.”

Two years before his death, Neal told WBIR:

“I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it.

“I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”

The artist rose to small screen recognition on The Voice in 2016.

His audition performance of the Incubus song “Drive” allowed him to nab a spot on Adam Levine’s team, although he was eventually eliminated from the competition.

Weeks after Neal died, Simon Cowell shared his thoughts on the tragedy with People Magazine.

“Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years,” the America’s Got Talent judge told this outlet.

“I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you’ve gotten to know them, it’s horrible.

“At that moment, it’s like, ‘What can I say?’

“The unfortunate thing is it’s happened too many times and every time it happens, it’s hard.”

Days after Neal was found dead, his daughter created a GoFundMe account, writing on the page that her father was broke at the time of his overdose.

“As I’m sure you all have heard, my Dad passed away suddenly,” Caylin Cate wrote in the page’s description.

“He did not have any life insurance or any money whatsoever.

“The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones.

“If you want to help in anyway, you can donate here. Anything is appreciated and I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us.”

You can still donate to the account, which has thus far raised over $26,000, by clicking HERE.