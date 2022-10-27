Khloe Kardashian Shouts “LIAR” at Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

This spring, we reported on how Khloe Kardashian screamed “LIAR” at Tristan Thompson’s face.

This went down during the screening of The Kardashians‘ premiere episode.

Now, nearly 10 months later, the show itself is finally showing that moment. Not just the screening, but Khloe’s outburst.

We can all understand her frustration. And her reaction after she blurted out this accurate description of her cheating ex.

On the Thursday, October 27 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian was feeling anxious.

That is understandable for anyone. But for Khloe, it’s not just appearing as a reality star and subject to massive scrutiny.

She was about to watch the premiere of The Kardashians‘ first season. This could be huge for the family’s career. It would also be incredibly personal.

Part of the premiere showed Tristan Thompson either demonstrating alarming memory problems or telling flat-out lies.

He told Khloe on camera that he wanted to be with her and to grow their family. Something that he and Khloe eventually did.

But though Khloe did not know that Tristan had fathered another child with a side piece at the time, he certainly did.

So, when Khloe watched Tristan lie to her face on screen, one little word jumped out.

She didn’t just whisper “liar” under her breath, either.

In front of the entire theater of premiere-goers, Khloe exclaimed “LIAR” for all to hear.

Khloe Kardashian screams “LIAR” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and many assume that she is yelling at a former family friend.

Khloe has yelled “liar” before. But, in the past, she seemed to misdirect her rage. Possibly in an effort to shield Tristan from blame, at least in her mind.

Sometimes, it feels “safer” to be angry at a young adult who received an uninvited kiss at a party. Safer than raging at the serial cheater who is also the father of your child, anyway.

But fathering another child while giving Khloe the go-ahead to implant their embryo in a gestational carrier was the final straw.

Photo via Instagram

“I felt as if the whole theater [were] staring at me,” Khloe confessed during the October 27 episode.

On Season 2, Episode 6, Khloe continued: “I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.'”

But Khloe spoke out anyway. And, as she explained, with good reason.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

“Because it’s like, ‘what a crock of s–t. What the f–k?'” Khloe lamented.

She went on: “‘I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said.'”

Khloe then pointed out that, obviously: “‘But you’re a f–king liar!'”

As for blurting out her accurate description of Tristan, Khloe explained: “It just came out.”

She did worry that the audience might feel weird about it.

“I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be,” Khloe noted. She then joked: “Story of my life.”

As always, Khloe felt extremely sensitive to feedback from fans.

“Any red carpet that I’m obligated to go to, I feel like I’m just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you,” she admitted to the camera.

“Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves?” Khloe asked. “Already we get judged, critiqued, scrutinized. It’s overwhelming.”

Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of hate on Instagram lately. And the worst comments have to do with her parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

“When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments,” Khloe acknowledged.

“Tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things,” she affirmed.

Khloe explained: because then I would be missing out on something so special. I don’t want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having.”