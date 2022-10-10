Kanye West: Banned From Instagram, Bashed By Justin Bieber Following Anti-Semitic Tirade

Kanye West reached a new low over the weekend when he launched a series of anti-semitic tirades on social media, culminating with a tweet in which he promised “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Now, the rapper is dealing with the fallout from his blatant bigotry.

It seems the reason Ye was on Twitter in the first place was that he had been banned from Instagram because of his hateful tirades and threats issued against his perceived enemies.

Now, it looks as though he’s run afoul of the Twitter admins, as well.

West’s bizarre, threatening tweet targeted at Jews has been removed and replaced by a notice reading, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Kanye’s Twitter account appears to be active, but a Twitter spokesperson tells Pitchfork that “the account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies.”

So Kanye’s latest Twitter tirade might have been shut down before it really got going, which is a good thing, as the rapper was spewing truly dangerous rhetoric that had the potential to get someone hurt.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West tweeted.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

It wasn’t the first time that Kanye made vague, threatening remarks about Jewish people in recent days.

On Instagram over the weekend, West shared a screenshot of a tense text message exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” Kanye wrote at one point.

Sources close to West tell Page Six that he’s in the midst of another “psychotic break,” and friends have reportedly lamented that they’ve been unable to get through to the rapper.

And it seems that Diddy isn’t the only A-list friend with whom Kanye has burned bridges this week.

Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, was one of many celebs who defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following some cruel remarks from Kanye.

West, of course, responded by going on the attack against Hailey.

In a series of bizarre posts, he referred to Baldwin as “Baldloose” (an attempted pun on her last name), claimed that the model had undergone plastic surgery, and alleged that she secretly dated Drake before Bieber.

“Get your girl before I get mad, You [supposed] to be my friend right. You wasn’t there when the Kardashians kidnapped my kids,” West wrote in a caption that was apparently addressed to Bieber.

Kanye has claimed several times that the Kardashians “kidnapped” his children, and now he seems to believe that Bieber was complicit in the scheme.

Needless to say, these attacks didn’t sit well with Justin, who has reportedly cut ties with Kanye.

“Justin has always been sensitive to Kanye’s issues, but this time, he’s gotta distance himself,” a source close to the situation tells The Daily Mail.

You can expect to see several other celebs publicly distance themselves from West in the days to come.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.