Lynne Spears to Britney: You Owe Me $600,000... and a Thank You!

Lynne Spears is trying to change the narrative.

Over the past years or so, Britney Spears has taken nearly every opportunity to throw her mom under the bus… and to then drive this bus over her flailing body over and and over again.

Just two weeks ago, for example, Britney made public the first time Lynne smacked her in the face.

Most notably, of course, Britney has blamed her mom for remaining quiet for all 13 years during which her dad, Jamie, controlled her life and finances via a conservatorship.

Now, however, Lynne is asking a court to pay over $600,000 in attorney’s fees… which she claims were used to free Britney from powerful drugs and this aforementioned conservatorship.

“Factually, the beginning of the end of the abusive conduct, and indeed the conservatorship itself, started at that court hearing at which Lynne Spears first appeared in May of 2019,” the document reads, elaborating as follows

“The Court ordered a medical review. The lithium stopped. Ms. Spears could see her children and was allowed to travel.”

Indeed, Lynne is trying to get credit here for banning handlers from using the drug lithium on her child.

Continues the newly-submitted paperwork:

“Five months later, in September of 2019, her father temporarily resigned as the Conservator of her Person.

“After nearly eleven straight years of an unchallenged Conservatorship, five months after Lynne Spears intervened as an interested party, the structure of the conservatorship was upended, and the direct beneficiary of that change was Britney Spears.”

Yes, you’re reading that correctly.

Lynne is taking the credit for her husband stepping aside as Britney’s conservator, a claim she has never made before.

“Immediately after the resignation of Jamie Spears as the Conservator of Ms. Spears’ Person, discussions began to have him removed altogether.

“While those discussions were ongoing, Lynne Spears proposed that a professional fiduciary serve as the Conservator of her Estate.

“After endless hours of Lynne Spears’ counsel negotiating with the then-counsel for Britney Spears and counsel for the Conservator, such a professional fiduciary, Bessemer Trust Company, was proposed to the court as Conservator of Ms. Spears’ Estate.

“At the request of her daughter, Lynne Spears pushed every button available to her to make Ms. Spears’ life more tolerable,” the filing states.

The last time we heard from Lynne, she was begging Britney to unblock her on Instagram so the two could talk.

She also apologized and asked Britney to please forgive her.

The pop star responded to these requests by asking her mom to please f–k off.

Now, meanwhile, Lynne is daring to ask her famous kid for some money.

“Thereafter, Lynne Spears signed a contract with the undersigned, explaining to her attorneys at the outset that she and Ms. Spears wished them to modify the medical treatment of Ms. Spears, to exact change to the personal restrictions being imposed on Ms. Spears by her father the conservator of her person and estate at the time, to start the process of removing her father from those roles, and in the end, to terminate her conservatorship.

“All of those things were ultimately achieved.”

Bottom line?

The lawyers believed they would be reimbursed by Britney Spears, saying now:

“Ms. Spears was enriched by the work; it is equitable that she pay for it.”

We somehow doubt Britney is gonna willing pay these fees, though, considering the last thing she wrote about her mom:

For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!.

As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk off their a–es.

Not one mother f–king person stood up for me!!! Mom take your apology and go f–k yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f–king with my mind …

I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f–king a–!!!!