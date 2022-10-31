Kanye West Compares Himself to George Floyd, Truly Could Not Be More Clueless

Kanye West has just plummeted to a new low.

Yes. Again.

In a video taken in Los Angeles on Saturday, the rapper stopped to answer a few questions amid a flurry of scandals related to his anti-Semitic remarks this month in which he wished “death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people.”

Ever since Tweeted these awful comments, Kanye has lost a number of endorsement and business deals — including his VERY lucrative partnership with Adidas.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” West said over the weekend.

“And I didn’t realize that term would be antisemitic.

“So I had a mediation with Adidas today and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs…

“I feel like this is God humbling me right now. Cause there’s two things that are happening.

“A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kanye has, indeed, confessed in the past to being Bipolar. This is a legitimate illness.

But it doesn’t account for the hate speech he has spewed and espoused of late.

“What’s happening right now is I’m being humbled,” the artist continued via the aforementioned video.

“Another thing that’s happening to me is by being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I had to say. When I went to the mediation, what I wanna say is, Black people are like okay, ‘Lex Friedman got you to apologize, Piers Morgan got you to apologize to Jews, but you never apologized to us about the George Floyd comment that made us feel bad.’”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

In the past, West has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, which cropped up after a police officer in Minnesota knelt on the neck of a resident named George Floyd in May 2020.

Floyd died from the assault and the officer was later found guilty of murder.

“When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people,” West went on this weekend, adding:

“So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

From there, Kanye actually compared himself to someone who was killed by a cop.

“I want to apologize [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now,” he said in this video.

“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt.

“Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

Due to Ye’s recent comments, he’s facing a $250 million lawsuit by George Floyd’s family for falsely claiming Floyd was killed by fentanyl, not police brutality.

He’s been dropped by numerous companies including the aforementioned Adidas, Gap, JPMorgan Chase, Balenciaga, CAA, MRC, Foot Locker and others.

It’s therefore true that West is no longer a billionaire.

But it’s not true that he’s anything like George Floyd.