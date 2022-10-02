Kailyn Lowry: Giving Birth at Home Was Incredible! Let Me Explain Why!

Kailyn Lowry may or may not be pregnant with her fifth child.

The Internet sure thinks she is.

But while fans and followers debate whether or not the Teen Mom veteran is expecting yet again, Lowry was asked late last week about her home birth experience when it came to baby number-four.

And she had A LOT to say in response.

“So I had experienced 13 hours, 16 hours, and then 90-minute births prior to [fourth kid] Creed,” she explained on Instagram.

“When I had the 90-minute birth with Lux, it was literally from the time my water broke until I pushed him out was 90 minutes flat.”

For those unaware, that’s a VERY fast labor and delivery time.

And yet: Lowry told interested observers that she committed to the home birth to move things along at an even quicker clip.

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo.

“I ended up being in labor for around nine hours before I gave birth,” Kailyn continued of the home birth, adding:

“My midwife was absolutely incredible, she was like, ‘However you want to birth is fine. You want to stand up, you want to be in the shower, you want to be in the tub, you want to be in your bath.

“‘However you want to give birth, listen to your body and we’ll do it.'”

Kailyn said she chose to give birth in her bed, NOT on her back like she would have done in a hospital.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry’s latest Instagram Story contains evidence of her pregnancy. (Photo via Instagram)

“The only downside was the pediatrician not checking the baby,” Kailyn admitted, explaining that it would have helped for a doctor to be present in order to confirm the health of her newborn.

But Kailyn was about to talk with a physician within 24 hours of Creed’s arrival, and the whole thing, she says, “was absolutely incredible.”

Kailyn, of course, shares Creed with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Although Lopez apparently doesn’t necessarily believe that.

In honor of National Sons Day a few days ago, the MTV personality shared an intimate clip of her welcoming Creed into the world.

She could do so because it was a home birth.

Audio also played in the background from Kailyn that said the following:

“I was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him.”