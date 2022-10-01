John David and Abbie Duggar Welcome Baby #2, Are “So Thankful to God”

The Duggar family isn’t done counting.

On Saturday, John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar announced that they had recently welcomed their second child, writing the following message at the time on Instagram:

“We are now a family of 4.

“We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

John David and Abbie Duggar are parents… AGAIN! This is our first look at their family of four.

As you can see above, the former reality stars even included a photo of the newborn along with this statement.

The happy couple — who are already parents to daughter Grace Annette Duggar, whom they welcomed in July 2020 — initially confirmed they were expecting baby number-two in a special Mother’s Day post.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie captioned the May 8 Instagram snapshot on the couple’s joint account … showing off her baby bump while holding hands with her daughter.

John David Duggar and his, Abbie, are all smiles in social media photo of the couple.

Prior giving birth this time around, the Arkansas native was feted at a baby shower with friends and family.

“Had so much fun celebrating baby boy this weekend!,” she captioned a series of photos in August, with one image featuring her posting in front of a blue balloon arch.

Yup.

They had previously found out they were having a son.

Counting On alums John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett shared this photo taken at Oshkosh 2021 in Wisconsin.

The TLC personality was joined by Jill Duggar, Jana Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, Lauren Duggar and Katey Duggar at the aforementioned gathering.

“Congrats @johnandabbie,” Jill wrote on her Instagram Story back then along with a photo from the party of her standing beside her sister-in-law.

She added:

“Loved getting to celebrate baby today!”

The pilots went public with their courtship in June 2018 and got engaged the following month — inside of an airplane hangar.

There was speculation at times over the past few months that Abbie was very sick during this pregnancy, but she powered though and said very little about it in public.

While expecting their daughter, the couple at one point admitted that Abbie was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that results in EXTREME bouts of morning sickness.

“We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!” the new parents wrote as a caption to various hospital photos after Grace was born.

Photo via Instagram

A few weeks later, they gushed to Us Weekly:

“Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her! It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families.

“We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

Congrats to the Duggars!