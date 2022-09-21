Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez Refuses to Believe That Creed Is His Kid!

Kailyn Lowry has been in the news a lot lately.

And that’s mainly due to the persistent rumors that Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child.

To be clear, Kail has given no indication that she’s expecting, but fans remain convinced that she’s got a secret bun in the oven.

Only time will tell if there’s any truth to the rumor, and in the meantime, Kail is probably happy to be in the news for a different reason.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, the latest update on Ms. Lowry and her never-ending drama has nothing to do with her uterus or her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Instead, it’s all about Kail’s continuing feud with her previous baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Chris, of course, is the father of Kail’s two youngest sons — or at least that’s what Kail wants us to believe!

Kail seems frustrated by all the recent pregnancy rumors. (Photo via Instagram)

The latest trouble began on the new episode of Kail’s “Baby Mamas, No Drama” podcast, which she co-hosts with Vee Torres, the current wife of Kail’s first baby daddy, Jo Rivera.

(Yes, Kail’s family situation can be a bit confusing at times. She should write herself a Brady Bunch-style theme song to help us keep everything straight!)

Jo was this week’s guest, and the trio got on the topic of paternity tests, which led him to make a humorous proposal:

Kail poses on a roof. (Photo via Instagram)

“You guys, you know, that’s actually a good giveaway thing. You guys can give away paternity tests,” Jo joked.

Kail then gave a response that surprised everyone:

“Well, give one to Chris [Lopez] because he went on TikTok Live, and he said, ‘Creed doesn’t look like his brothers, but I take care of him anyway,'” she said.

“Like, insinuating he’s not his?” a confused Vee inquired.

“But did you guys get a [paternity test]?” the co-host asked.

Kail went on to explain that despite his skepticism, Lopez has repeatedly refused to take a paternity test.

“First of all, the judge asked him did he want one, and he said, ‘No.’ So, he could be the first one on our list,” Lowry said.

The revelation follows on the heels of another controversy involving Creed.

In reference to his actual first name of Romello, Lowry recently changed the boy’s Instagram handle to @mellolowry, and many fans concluded that she did so as a middle finger to Chris.

Kailyn Lowry cradles son Creed in this photo. He is a certifiable cutie, isn’t he? (Photo via Instagram)

“So Kail really decided he’s just not named Creed anymore?” one fan asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“She only calls him Romello because it fits in with her KILLR narrative she’s trying to push on us. Because KILLC just doesn’t have that chaotic, dangerous edge like killer does,” another added.

“It’s more the forcedness of it because she wanted her necklace to make sense and to ‘get back’ at Chris for having a baby with someone else,” a third chimed in.

Kailyn Lowry initially revealed that she’s decided to give her youngest son Chris Lopez’s last name. Now, she’s had a change of heart. (Photo via Instagram)

Kail might have any number of reasons for changing the boy’s online handle.

But naturally, her detractors are favoring the more dramatic explanations.