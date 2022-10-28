Sumit Singh: I’d Rather Have Kids than Move to America with Jenny!

During last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Sumit’s meeting with his family did not go as planned.

Some key relatives — his parents — were no-shows. He remains thoroughly disowned.

After enough badgering about living his life as a grown adult man, Sumit vowed to have children. But he hadn’t shared this newfound desire with Jenny. You know, his wife.

In this sneak peek ahead of Season 7, Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Sumit Singh speaks to his friend.

Rohit is not merely a buddy, however. They are in business together.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, they worked a restaurant together.

Now, they’re revitalizing that line of work.

Even though Jenny worries that Sumit working 6 days a week, Sumit sees it as important.

It’s not just that he wants to make money. He is simply not prepared to live a retiree lifestyle as Jenny is. She is, after all, retired. He is 30 years younger.

In the sneak peek clip that you can see below, Sumit opens up to Rohit about where things stand.

As Sumit begins, he notes that his parents, Anil and Sahna, have not revoked their previous declaration.

They disowned their son and they meant it. But Sumit doesn’t see eye-to-eye with his wife’s response.

Jenny has suggested that, since his family is a lost cause, the couple should embrace a change of venue.

Her idea is that they could try out life in America.

Sumit is her husband. They could try a spousal visa, and he could find out how he acclimates to her homeland just as she has grown accustomed to his.

“Going to America is a big move,” Rohit notes, listing how many ties Sumit has in India.

Sumit agrees. “There is no way that I will go and ship to America,” he vows.

The main obstacle, he expresses, is that he could never see himself living a peaceful life without his parents in it. Oh dear.

This is when Sumit does his big reveal.

He might, he claims, one day wish to have children.

Rohit reacts with very visible surprise. The man looks downright startled.

(Rohit has of course appeared in past seasons, though the restaurant angle is new to viewers this season)

Sumit is, at least, not entirely beyond reason.

He doesn’t imagine that Jenny can conceive. He suggests adoption or surrogacy, all to please his parents.

Sumit also confesses that he has not had this conversation with Jenny, who already has (adult) children.

It is immediately apparent that he has not delved into this topic with Jenny.

In fact, even when Sumit told Jenny about his chat with his brother, his sister-in-law, and his aunt, he left out this part. Even though whether or not he has kids is very much Jenny’s business.

Sumit seemingly cannot help but put his family’s demands over his wife’s wishes. He feels totally beholden to them.

“I don’t want to go to America because I know my life is here,” Sumit tells the cameras. “We are living a better life here.”

Sumit fears: “The most important thing I feel like if I go to America, I’m gonna lose my family for good. I’ll lose my friends, I’ll lose my work, like, I’ll lose the life that I wanted.”