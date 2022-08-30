Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar: Expecting First Child! EVER!

Another Duggar baby is on board.

On Tuesday, Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, announced online that they’re expecting their first-ever child, jumping into the expanded family fray along with most of Jeremiah’s relatives.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah a photo of the spouses.

“God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar are expecting! The couple made the announcement with this special photo.

As you can see above, the Duggars rocked matching Dad and Mom baseball caps for the occasion, too.

The young couple got married in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, five months after announcing their courtship.

They were 23 and 26 years old at the time, almost ancient by Duggar standards.

Hooray for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar! They confirmed in August that baby #1 is on the way.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the pair told Us Weekly shortly after exchanging vows.

“It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths.

“We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

The former TLC personality proposed to the Nebraska native in January amid a whirlwind courtship.

“She said YES!!!!” Duggar wrote via Instagram at the time.

“Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

He continued:

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed and Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

Alongside a photo of the elaborate proposal, Hannah chimed in at the time with this message/response:

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!

“Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more.

“You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!”

No fellow Duggar has responded to date to this exciting pregnancy news.

In the Comments section of Hannah’s post, however, Carlin Bates shared a number of celebratory emojis.

We send the couple our heartfelt congratulations and wish Hannah a happy and and healthy pregnancy.

No word yet on her due date or on whether or not she and Jeremiah will learn the gender of their child before he or she is born.