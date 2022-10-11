NeNe Leakes’ 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Leakes Suffers Stroke, Heart Attack

Last year, Gregg Leakes passed away after years of battling cancer.

Now, NeNe Leakes’ family is facing a new crisis.

Her 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffered a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month.

This is a shock and a horror. And NeNe is now speaking out about her son’s health.

Brentt Leakes was in Atlanta earlier this month.

After his shocking heart attack and stroke, he received emergency treatment at a local hospital.

By the time that TMZ reported the sad news, he had spent several days in the hospital.

Brentt is no longer in the hospital.

He has been recovering, which could be a long road for him considering the severity of his ailment.

Everyone hopes that Brentt will be able to fully recover his health.

In the summer of 2021, Gregg Leakes passed away. He was Brentt’s father, as he was Bryson’s.

Brentt appeared sporadically throughout NeNe’s indelible time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Obviously, many people had questions for NeNe. It is no surprise that she took her time before making a public statement.

However, NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Story this week to speak at length about Brentt’s condition.

Like the rest of us, she and the rest of the family felt shocked at Brentt’s medical misfortune, especially considering his age.

Brentt, she confirmed, had suffered both congestive heart failure and a stroke.

Those are unusual for a 23 year old.

In fact, under normal circumstances, they would be a surprise from someone twice his age.

There are a few go-to explanations when a college-aged young adult suffers a medical crisis that one normally sees from grandparents, if at all.

However, NeNe was able to shed some light and possibly narrow some things down.

According to her, Brentt does not do drugs or even drink.

As any fan of rock stars or certain retired athletes is aware, certain recreational pharmaceuticals can age people, inside and out. So if those aren’t the case here, what is?

The doctors ran (and seemingly are still running, as these things take time) a battery of tests to determine the cause.

Often, wear and tear on the cardiovascular system over many decades can lead to these symptoms.

But Brentt is not old enough for that. Without other factors, there is simply no way for “lifestyle” to be the culprit for a 23-year-old.

One obvious culprit these days would be COVID.

Even a seemingly mild case of the novel coronavirus can alter someone’s health for life. Or end it.

We have all heard enough horror stories of healthy twenty-somethings getting COVID, recovering, and then suffering a stroke to know this.

But NeNe addressed this in her Story.

According to her, Brentt has no knowledge of having gotten COVID.

It is still possible that he contracted the virus without realizing it. Tragically, it is everywhere.

NeNe is asking her fans and followers to keep Brentt in their prayers. We certainly shall.

Yes, he is out of the hospital, but his road to recovery will be long and arduous.

For now, she admits that he is still having a hard time speaking.