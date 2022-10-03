Janelle Brown: Will She EVER Leave Kody on Sister Wives?!?

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown basically sent Janelle Brown a message:

Get on board, he essentially demanded, or GTFO.

Based on a brand new report, meanwhile, it sounds as if Janelle has acquiesced to the former: She isn’t going anywhere.

A

“Janelle, I do not believe will ever leave Kody,” an insider has told In Touch Weekly in the wake of this bombshell episode, which featured Christine announcing to her sister wives that she was moving back to Utah.

“Janelle is perfectly content with the relationship they’ve always had and it’s never changed, and it’s always been the way it is and he respects her…

“She and Kody are best friends.”

This is something we heard back in July, too; that the romance between Janelle and Kody is dead, but a healthy respect remains.

Previously, Janelle described her relationship with Kody as merely “adequate” and admitted that the two were “struggling.”

But this tabloid source says “she’s secure with herself” and not looking to rock any polygamous boats.

Following Sunday night’s Season 17 installment, though, one wouldn’t blame Janelle for feeling a bit sea sick on this one-sided adventure.

At one point, Kody said the women in his life had to “conform to the patriarchy” and added on air:

“I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy.

“My bitterness is out of trying to do that and not having the family that I had thought about and designed.

“If it is too awkward, or I don’t feel like the head of my household when people are around then I’m not going to have the whole family together.”

Janelle was taken aback by this line of reasoning.

“Yeah, I didn’t know I signed up for patriarchy. That’s not what we all agreed on in the beginning,” she said, a point that Kody then challenged as follows:

“Ironically, Janelle did sign up for patriarchy.

“When her and I made an agreement that she would come into the family, she agreed wholeheartedly that she would run her wheel into mine because I had to be the head of the family.

“She made that agreement with me.”

Sounds like a lovely guy, doesn’t he? No wonder Janelle wants to stick by his side.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Over the past several weeks, as Janelle has continued to spend time with Christine, many fans have thought she might head down the same path as her friend.

Back in November, remember, Christine announced the end of her marriage on Instagram, writing at the time:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.