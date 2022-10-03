Vicki Gunvalson Films with Tamra and Shannon, Threatens RHOC Comeback

As so many Bravo viewers suspected (and hoped), Tamra Judge is back for RHOC Season 17.
The hope is that Tamra’s return to a new cast “ecosystem” will revitalize the show. It needs it.
By all accounts — including her own — Vicki Gunvalson would not be joining her. Probably for the best, right?
So … why did people spot Vicki seemingly filming for the show?
Just days ago, eyewitnesses spied Vicki Gunvalson at a restaurant.
She was not eating alone. Vicki had the company of Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.
These are not just any two former castmates. Together, they once formed the Tres Amigas.
Now, at the time, there was no sign of a camera crew or production team on site.
However, if rumor is to believed, the get-together was related to filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
That is very interesting, considering that everyone — including Vicki — has claimed that Vicki did not even receive an offer to return.
Interestingly, a new report claims that Vicki will appear on Season 17.
This alleged news comes by way of RadarOnline.
If we believe this tidbit, production included Vicki to shake up a potential slump in the season.
Simply put, these seasons film over large stretches of time.
While some drama is inevitable (between the cast and their group vacations, it’s a sure thing), reality TV means the occasional lull.
That’s no good for production, so the folks behind the cameras opted to bring in Vicki to shake things up.
The OG of the OC is not, however, going to appear in every episode of Season 17.
This new season only recently began filming.
And reports only “confirm” that Vicki filmed one scene — the one at the restaurant.
Vicki filming at all is enough to raise some eyebrows, though inevitably some viewers might be happy to see her.
However, what is truly remarkable about all of this is her dining companions.
She, Tamra, and Shannon were the Tres Amigas … but had a massive falling out when only Shannon remained on the cast.
All three of these women had major ups and downs over the years, alternating between friends and rivals.
But after Tamra and Vicki were no longer part of the show, something changed.
According to both of the alums, Shannon iced them out once they were no longer castmates. Were they friend … or work friends?
What does all of this mean?
Maybe they sat down to hash things out and mend fences.
Perhaps they matter to Shannon again, now that they’re all sharing a screen.
But sharing a meal together doesn’t mean that they’re all allies again.
It’s possible that they had a serious conversation on camera, and other chats off camera.
Only time will tell whether things are good between them — or whether Vicki is threatening to stage a comeback.