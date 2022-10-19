Jana Kramer: My Ex-Husband Cheated on Me with Over 13 Women!!!!!

Jana Kramer has never been one to shy away from talking about her past.

No matter how painful that past may be.

In July 2021, Kramer and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce following a rocky marriage that included numerous instances of infidelity on the part of the latter.

At one point, Caussin confessed to his adultery and even checked into rehab for an alleged sex addiction.

Now, via a preview clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the One Tree Hill alum delves into Caussin’s immoral actions, telling host Jada Pinkett Smith that her ex cheated on her with “more” than 13 women.

“I know we’re both in better situations,” Kramer said, while fighting back tears, on the Facebook Watch program.

“But I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt.”

The former couple, who were married for nearly six years before their break-up, are parents to daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin split after six years of marriage. The latter cheated one too many times.

“That’s when I get like, that’s not fair,” Jana continued, addressing her ex spouse as follows:

“You took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.'”

Back in 2016, Caussin exited the aforementioned rehab facility and then said:

“For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that’s where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality and that was my drug.”

Elsewhere on Red Table Talk, Kramer discussed how she would react to each instance of cheating.

“Every time he did cheat and I would find out, there would be something different he would say that I would hold on to,” she explained when asked why she continued to believe his behavior would change.

“Like, ‘I’m gonna get baptized,’ or, ‘I’m gonna go to therapy every week.’”

She finally left the relationship in 2021 after catching Caussin once again in the awful act.

After deciding to file for divorce, Kramer said on her Red Table Talk appearance that she “shattered so many things” in the house she shared with Caussin… including a glass pantry door.

“Me and my girlfriends, we took a bat to it,” she said.

“And we just shattered it. I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux.

“I went real crazy for a minute.”

As for where things stand now?

Kramer says she and Caussin have dinner on occasion, but it doesn’t always go so well.

She then explained that the new tattoo she got in July represents her healing process after her divorce.

“That’s why I got the ampersand tattoo,” she said. “Because I can be healing and hurt. I can be in pain and hopeful.”