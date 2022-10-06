Gisele Bundchen Has Threatened to Divorce Tom Brady Over Football MANY TIMES! [Report]

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, it looks as though the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has come at an end.

Tom and Gisele are reported to have separated, and now, insiders say they’ve taken steps toward legally ending their marriage.

Several outlets have confirmed that Brady and Bundchen have both hired divorce lawyers, which means they might soon find themselves in court.

Initially, insiders alleged that Gisele was angry about Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement back in February.

Sources close to Giselle denied those rumors and denounced them as sexist.

Now, a new report from TMZ claims that Tom’s career has been a point of contention in the marriage for years, and Gisele has previously threatened to leave Brady several times because of his refusal to retire.

“The sticking point for years has been that Gisele wanted Tom to get out of the game … and although she’s publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE, she’s been very upset with his NFL schedule … which takes him around the country for 6 months out of the year,” the site reports.

“We’re told she simply hates it.”

From there, the report goes into greater detail, alleging that football has brought Tom and Gisele to the brink of divorce many times over the years.

“Gisele has threatened divorce in the past — each time over football — but they were able to work things out. This time, however, we’re told it’s different,” TMZ claims.

Insiders tell the site that Gisele is upset not only about Brady’s long absences, but also about the possibility that he’ll sustain permanent brain damage as a result of his career.

Accounts of the timeline vary, but most sources seem to agree that Tom and Gisele have been living in separate homes since at least August, when Brady took an 11-day hiatus from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one insider recently told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

One source tells TMZ that Gisele and Tom’s separation has been “as amicable as it can be.”

But who knows how long it will stay that way?

After all, Tom and Gisele have two kids and hundreds of millions of dollars in assets to squabble over.

In the weeks to come, we’re sure to find out more about their marriage and the reasons it’s in peril.

But for now, it seems insiders agree to that Brady’s greatest passion may have cost him his marriage.