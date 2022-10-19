Christine Brown: I Don’t Talk to My Former Sister Wives At All!

The more things have changed of late for Christine Brown, the more they have stayed the same.

In at least one important regard.

Just about a year after the mother of six announced that she was leaving her spiritual spouse, Kody, and moving back to her native state of Utah, the veteran reality star sat down this week and spoke to Us Weekly.

Specifically, she spoke to the outlet about her relationship with former sister wives Robyn and Meri.

“It’s about the same as it was,” the 50-year old told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 18, of her dynamic with these two women, adding:

“It’s the same as it was when I left, and so nothing [changed].”

To emphasize her point and really drive it home, Christine added:

“I haven’t really spoken to either of them.”

None of this should come as a surprise to long-time Sister Wives followers and/or viewers.

Back in August, speaking to People Magazine, Christine said this:

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn, I hadn’t been that close to Meri, for years.

As soon as I told everybody [about leaving], [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that.

“The next time I talked to them was Isabelle’s graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

Christine has also said multiple times in the past that Kody’s special connection to Robyn has been a problem for her over the years.

Conversely, she remains close to Janelle, working along her side for a supplement company and often traveling with this friend.

When asked by Us Weekly whether she was “sad” that she doesn’t have a closer relationship with Meri and Robyn, Brown replied:

“Not right now. I think that right now, what I’m really hoping to do is just to get a really good solid foundation on just being me.”

Sounds like a fair and understandable point of view, doesn’t it?

Elaborating on where things stand with Janelle, meanwhile?

“She’s come to visit me several times. I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me.

“So she’ll see her and then she loves seeing Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it. So we’ve gone on a couple of trips together too.”

During an October episode of Sister Wives, Christine told her now-former sister wives about her split from Kody and announced that she was moving from Arizona back to Utah.

“The conversation where I told everybody that I was leaving Kody — when Janelle broke down — that stands out as one of the things that was hardest to see,” Christine added to Us.

“Just [because] Janelle really kind of knew [about the split] and for her to break down like that and just talk about the loss of, like, what is she supposed to do with her kids now, you know, that was difficult.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.