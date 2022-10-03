Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Wedding: Which Teen Mom Stars Were Invited? And Who Got Snubbed?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis got married over the weekend.

The wedding was a swanky affair, and the couple spared no expense in throwing a lavish party for a couple hundred of their closest family and friends.

And it wouldn’t be a Teen Mom wedding if Cheyenne and Zach didn’t invite an MTV camera crew to document the occasion!

Of course, where there’s cameras, reality stars are sure to follow.

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are officially MARRIED! (Photo via Instagram)

And so, the wedding was a star-studded affair — provided basic cable reality stars qualify as “stars” in your world.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, the list of Teen Moms who were on hand for the festivities was an extensive one that included:

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, Jade Cline, Sean Austin, Kiaya Elliott, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Gary Shirley, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley were all there.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were among the many stars who attended Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ wedding. (Photo via Instagram)

That means, of course, that several franchise regulars were not in attendance.

Briana DeJesus, Amber Portwood; and Ashley Jones were reportedly not on hand for the nuptials.

According to The Ashley, Briana was invited, but was unable to attend due to Hurricane Ian.

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis got married this week. And MANY Teen Mom stars attended the wedding! (Photo via Instagram)

Teen Mom relics like Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham were not invited, but that should just go without saying.

After all, Cheyenne is a relative newcomer to the world of Teen Mom, so she really never had anything to do with those two.

And she probably didn’t want to complicate filming by inviting two has-beens whom producers probably wouldn’t have wanted on camera.

Maci Bookout dances with the bride. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, the stars who were on hand seemed to have a fabulous time, as you can tell from this photo of Maci twerking with the bride.

According to The Ashley’s sources, dinner was served at 8, beginning with appetizers, which inckuded like sea scallops and butternut squash puree.

Guests chose between ravioli, sea bass or filet minion for their main course.

Cheyenne and Zach had quite the elaborate cake at their reception! (Photo via Instagram)

The cake was apparently the star of the show, and as you can see, it was quite an elaborate confection.

One layer of the cake appeared to be floating — and it seems, the effect was achieved using a class platform.

Pretty nifty!

Cheyenne and Zach had some special guests for their first dance! (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, Cheyenne, Zach, and their families were the real focus of the evening.

For their first dance, the couple was joined by their son Ace, as well as Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder and her nephew Baz.

Guests reported that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, as the “family first dance” was the highlight of the evening.

Zach flooded Cheyenne’s bridal suite with roses on the morning of the wedding! (Photo via Instagram)

And that certainly wasn’t the only grand gesture of the day.

On the morning of the ceremony, Cheyenne awoke to find that Zach had flooded her bridal suite with dozens of white roses!

Teen Mom fans might be divided on the guy, but it seems that he’s quite the romantic!

Our sincere congratulations go out to Cheyenne and Zach, and we wish them many, many years of happiness together!