Christina Hall Agrees to Stop Posting Photos of Son, Trashes Ex-Husband in the Process

Christina Hall has shared the last photo of her youngest son online.

But not before trying to get the last word in during an ugly custody battle against her ex-husband.

Last week, Ant Anstead — who was married to the HGTV personality for about two years and who shares two-year old Hudson with Christina — filed a court declaration in which he requested that his ex-wife keep the aforementioned toddler out of the spotlight.

Anstead proceeded to explain why he didn’t want Hudson to appear again on social media or on Christina’s upcoming new television show.

Christina Hall has a mighty cute son. But she has agreed to not feature him on social media again.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” he detailed in the paperwork, referring to his ex-wife’s upcoming reality series and continuing:

“Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

Ant added:

“It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

Ant Anstead poses here on Instagram with the son he shared with Christina Haack.

Anstead, a television host and personality himself, emphasized in these documents that he hopes to work things out with Christina outside of a courtroom — but went on to cite the death of former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kaila Posley as an example of how television roles can be “insurmountably humiliating” for kids.

“I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme,” he wrote, referring to the tragic suicide of this 16-year old.

Prior to this filing, Anstead had trashed Christina as a deadbeat mom who has spent an average of “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the last 20 months.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead gave it a good try. But they split after two years of marriage.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Christina has fired back at Anstead… while also agreeing to his conditions.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household,” the 39-year-old wrote in a caption.

“Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

This does seem like the proper conclusion to arrive at, even if it took quite the ugly back-and-forth to get there.

Noting that she has “always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear,” the former Flip or Flip star explained that she wanted her son to “participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings” that happen while filming.

“Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life,” Hall added, writing:

“This has been the case since July 2020.”

The mom of three also pointed out that her photos show “a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family.”

Photo via Instagram

The HGTV star wrapped things up by saying that she has a “personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum.”

“I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother,” she wrote.