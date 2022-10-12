Britney Spears: I’ll Never Forget the First Time My Mother SLAPPED Me!

For Britney Spears, the war of words against her mother shows no signs of slowing down.

This time, however, the singer has documented one experience in which this parent-daughter rivalry escalated far beyond words…

… and turned painfully physical as a result.

Earlier this week, Britney shared a clip from the movie Monster-in-Law in which characters played by Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez continually slap each other across the face.

The musician then used this footage to relay a memory from ages ago that featured her mom, Lynne, punishing Spears for partying very late into the night.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” she explained via caption.

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!!

“I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

Britney added that she’s “always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone, [but] GUESS I’LL NEVER KNOW.

“Stay classy folks. This was all 15 years ago… I mean we’ve all grown up since then.”

It looks as if the artist has since deleted this post from her account, but she uploaded it to begin with amid an ongoing feud with mother Lynne.

The feud, according to Britney, stems from her mom’s silence while Britney was controlled and manipulated by her dad due to a conservatorship that was in place for 13 years.

A judge finally dissolved the conservatorship last fall — and Britney has spent a good chunk of the time since hurling shade at those who wronged her.

In a lengthy voice recording that Britney released in August on YouTube, she blamed her mother for the conservatorship, which tightly controlled the singer’s life and finances under the direction of her father and a group of attorneys.

Spears said this summer that Lynne “actually helped him follow through and made it all happen” after an unidentified woman had introduced the idea of a conservatorship to her father.

“It was all basically set up,” she said in the recording.

“There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Lynne begged for her daughter’s forgiveness and asked Britney to unblock her so that the two could chat.

Britney proceeded to tell her mom to f–k off in response.

“Not one mother f–king person stood up for me!!!” Britney lamented several days ago, referring to the aforementioned conservatorship.

She then told her mom to “take your apology and go f–k yourself!!!”

In August, Lynne wrote the following on social media:

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything.

“I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Lynne Spears then followed this attempt at a peace offering up with another message in October.

“I’m sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!” she wrote in a comment on Instagram.

“Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you!

“I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”