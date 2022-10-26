Britney Spears Blasts Body-Shaming Hypocrites: Is She Beefing with Selena Gomez???

Social media serves many purposes, from posting peachy thirst traps to writing passionate callouts of those who wrong us.

Britney Spears does a little of both. Plus life updates and more.

But given Britney’s very complicated career and the long, long list of people who wronged her … we’re not always sure who she means unless she drops a name.

Did she just shade Selena Gomez? Some fans think so.

On Tuesday evening, Britney Spears posted a now-edited Instagram caption calling out … someone.

“Don’t you just love the nerve of women,” she began.

Britney described women “who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!”

Britney Spears celebrated the debut success of “Hold Me Closer” with a glorious topless pic, snapped and shared from Sunset Tower. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“They say ‘This is NOT something I would do,'” Britney remarked.

“Yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made,” she observed.

Britney continued, citing videos “about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!!”

Britney Spears knows Instagram’s rules very well, but can look perfectly sexy without getting into trouble. (Photo via Instagram)

“These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!!” Britney wisely noted.

“Who cares if the flaunt it ???” she asked. “THEY SHOULD !!!”

Britney is absolutely right about that.

Britney Spears posted more topless vacation pics this week. But it’s the way she captioned the photos that really has fans talking!

“So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops,” Britney began to vow.

She continued: “yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies.”

Britney wrote: “I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams.”

“Why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????” Britney asked.

She made some excellent points — about bodily autonomy, about joy, and about hypocrisy.

But … why are people upset? And, specifically, why are people accusing Britney of insulting Selena Gomez?

First and foremost, Selena’s BLACKPINK collab was literally titled “Ice Cream.”

And while we wouldn’t necessarily describe the music video as exactly matching Britney’s caption, sure, there are some frozen treats in the mix.

The overall vibe of the music is also very steamy. But … what about the award show thing?

A full six years ago, Selena addressed some of her fans at an award show.

While discussing many topics, including self-love and a lack of need for external validation, she addressed social media.

“I don’t wanna see your bodies on Instagram,” Selena declared to the audience on stage in 2016. Instead, she wished to see “what’s in here” — their hearts and souls.

Selena Gomez looking as gorgeous as ever. Not that we’re surprised.

Was Selena talking about Britney in 2016? No. Absolutely not.

She was addressing her fans — who, particularly in 2016, were predominantly teen and young adult women. (Also me, but I’m admittedly an outlier) She was discussing social media toxicity.

The real question is … did Britney think that a 6-year-old clip of Selena giving a speech was a callout speech aimed at her.

Britney Spears shared a photo of her full naked body on Twitter on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Thank you, ma’am! (Image Credit: Twitter)

Maybe? But … Britney could have been describing a lot of people. She did not name anyone in her post.

Maybe Britney misunderstood something. Or maybe she realized that she had accidentally seemed to shade a friend.

Either way, she has now edited the post to a row of flower emojis. There is no evidence of a beef. Months ago, Selena was at Britney’s wedding.