Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody.

But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship.

At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with Kody.

And it will feature Robyn wondering why the heck she remains in her polygamous marriage… considering the romance is loooooooooong gone.

“What I love about what you’re doing is you’re not just making it about what’s going on between you and him,” Robyn says to Meri in a clip shared by Us Weekly.

Referring to Christine and Kody’s stunning split, Robyn adds:

“You’re making it about everybody else too.”

This installment, like all Season 17 installments, was filmed about a year ago, shortly after Christine had decided to walk away from Kody — but before she announced this intention to the public.

Robyn, of course, is Kody’s only legal wife.

The father of 18 actually divorced Meri back in 2010 in order to wed Robyn and officially adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

While Meri remains in a spiritual union with Kody, their romance has been VERY rocky for years; they haven’t slept together in 10 years, for example, because Kody has no interest in being intimate with this spouse.

In the wake Christine’s break-up with the patriarch, Robyn and Meri appear to have grown closer.

“As much as I would be devastated, I wouldn’t blame Meri if she got tired of hanging on and decided to give up,” Robyn admits in this same sneak peek.

When speaking about Christine’s departure from the family — she relocated from Arizona to Utah in November 2021 — both Robyn and Meri confess here that jealousy is simply part of the plural marriage experience.

“Kody used to say to me all the time, ‘Why do you have these emotions? When you know that it’s right that they’re in the family. Why do you feel like this?’” Meri recalls in the footage, explaining:

“Because I’m human!”

Meri Brown looks anything but pleased in this photo of the star from Sister Wives Season 17.

Meri goes on to say that she’s “learned in more recent years is that jealousy is not a bad thing. It’s just an emotion. You just work through the emotions.”

One could say, naturally, that it doesn’t need to be an emotion.

Perhaps it shouldn’t exist at all if one is in a healthy relationship.

Robyn, for her part, notes that Kody would go bonkers if romantic tables were flipped and he was one husband amid many that a wife shared.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

“I could be a nutcase if the roles were reversed in plural marriage and I had a plural husband,” Kody says in the same sneak peek, noting that his wives don’t understand how men handle things.

“The ways guys bond. … We’d be playing video games, high-fiving each other.”

Robyn, meanwhile, says she doesn’t “believe” Kody, telling the cameras:

“Whenever it comes to guys in his wives’ lives … he gets funny.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10/9c.