Britney Spears Posts Her Magnificent Peach

Just two weeks ago, Britney Spears went topless to celebrate her success.

“Hold Me Closer” soared through the charts, marking Britney’s first new music in six years.

This time, she is taking things a step further.

Britney is topless and bottomless, flaunting her peach for fans to admire.

There is our gorgeous girl!

Of course, Britney Spears can flaunt her body all that she likes on Instagram … but even she has to obey the rules.

Thus the heart emoji over her peach, just in case, to avoid breaking any policies of the notoriously prudish photo-sharing platform.

“Free the Nipple” has not made a dent in Instagram policy.

And if there were a “Free the Hole” movement, it wouldn’t have either.

Instagram wants to make money from advertisers, and complicated outside pressures make advertisers skittish around nudity.

Britney has something of a reputation for the lengthy and expressive captions that she pens on Instagram.

Filled with emojis, the captions are goofy and sometimes a little cringe, but also delve into sensitive topics.

She is, after all, a 40-year-old mom with a pair of teenage sons. It’s in her nature to lightly embarrass herself — like many moms before her.

But Britney’s “peach” pic from this week did not include a caption.

Perhaps she was still feeling the sting from an unfortunately tone deaf and accidentally hurtful post that she recently made.

Or maybe she felt that her glorious derriere speaks for itself.

A few days ago, Britney posted a caption discussing her own lifetime of extreme body image issues and insecurities.

Like countless Millennials, she grew up in an era where radical thinness was not only the highest beauty standard — it was an expectation.

Unlike the vast majority of her generation, Britney grew up as a celebrity in that era. The pressures upon her were immense.

It is likely true that she had no idea what body-shaming is. She missed a lot of cultural growth during her conservatorship.

Remember, she missed nearly 14 years of being able to freely use her phone, let alone meet with friends autonomously.

But nothing excuses body-shaming. The intentions behind it are secondary to the impact that it has upon others.

Britney went on to post a thoughtful, well-reasoned, and sincere apology.

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody,” she explained.

“What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time,” Britney acknowledged.

Britney noted that this is “as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me.”

She then affirmed: “I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like.”

“I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself,” she clarified, “not because I hate how anybody looks.”

Britney then expressed: “I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity.”

They did this “by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me.”

To her fans, Britney wrote: “I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!”