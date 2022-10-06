Briana DeJesus: I Can’t Wait to Get Knocked Up By a Teen Mom Security Guard!

Whether you love her or hate her, you can’t deny that Briana DeJesus has a knack for keeping things interesting.

Yes, nlike some of her castmates, Briana never requires strategic editing to make her life seem eventful to viewers.

In fact, some of DeJesus’ most recent shenanigans are so scandalous that they might not even be documented on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

That’s because Briana’s latest mess is so massive that it threatens to bring down the entire franchise.

Briana DeJesus smiles big in an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Photo via MTV)

Yes, in case you haven’t heard, Briana has a new boyfriend.

Bobby Scott is more than a decade her senior, but that’s not the scandalous part.

No, the reason so many people are criticizing this relationship is the fact that Bobby was employed as a security guard on the Teen Mom set when he started hooking up with Briana.

This is a screen capture of Briana DeJesus from an episode of Teen Mom 2.

The relationship was a violation of the production company’s code of conduct, and as a result, Bobby was fired.

Not only that, the show’s entire security staff was fired along with him!

Obviously, this situation is not entirely Briana’s fault — far from it, in fact — but many celebs in her position would have at least expressed sympathy to the employees who were fired as a result of her relationship.

Briana DeJesus speaks her mind onTeen Mom 2. (Photo via MTV)

Briana did no such thing — but she has hinted that she’d like to be impregnated by Scott!

“Yeah, I want more kids,” Briana said in a recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter preview clip.

“I want to have one more child, and hopefully it’s a boy,” she continued, as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Hopefully I can make that happen sooner [rather] than later,”

This is not the first time that Briana has mentioned her desire for another child.

In fact, in 2018, she created a minor controversy when she stated that she was eager to get knocked up again and had already picked out a name.

Briana DeJesus looks a little confused here, Wonder why. (Photo via MTV)

“My 3rd baby is going to be named Whimsy Rose if I ever have another girl,” Bri wrote at the time.

Several commenters pointed out that Bri frequently argues with her two existing baby daddies, and has frequently mocked Kail Lowry for having children by two different men.

“Briana looking for next baby daddy. 3 kids by 3 baby daddy’s. Wasn’t she the one who put Kail down for that?” one person pointed out.

Briana DeJesus learns the results of an STD test in this scene from Teen Mom 2. (Photo via MTV)

“Which 1 of @kaillowry baby daddies it’s gone be,” another joked.

“The last thing Briana needs is another kid to complain about that dad too,” a third chimed in.

Yes, if Kail has another kid, she’ll probably find herself at the center of yet another controversy.

Fortunately, by now she’s quite accustomed to being forced to defend her decisions.