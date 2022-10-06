Jorge Nava Shares Rare Family Photo Featuring Wife, Two Children

This summer, Jorge Nava married Rhoda, the mother of his two children.

Despite rising to fame as a 90 Day Fiance cast member, Jorge has been understandably reserved about sharing these life updates.

Jorge has a new life off of reality television. But he knows that he has a lot of fans who are rooting for him and his family.

So, this week, Jorge offered his followers a picturesque little update.

Jorge Nava shared not one but two photos of himself with his wife, Rhoda.

One showed only the two of them on a West Coast beach. The other showed them with their children, Zara and George.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Jorge captioned his post, “but the memories with my family are priceless.”

Was his caption a little trite? Of course.

But Jorge has his freedom, a modicum of fame, a beautiful wife, and two precious children.

The guy is winning at life. He doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel when penning an Instagram caption. C’mon.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava embraced his girlfriend, Rhoda, in a photo that many fans interpret as a pregnancy announcement.

Jorge and Rhoda welcomed young Zara first, and more recently baby George.

The couple have now been together for more than two years.

Considering that, just three years ago, Jorge was still married to Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava and also behind bars, they have come a long way.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Jorge Nava shared a photo celebrating the birth of his first child with his girlfriend.

In 2018, Jorge’s entire life turned upside down.

While transporting marijuana, which is legal in many states including his home of California, Jorge experienced a police search in Arizona.

Arizona at the time had some of the nation’s strictest marijuana laws. He received a 2.5 year prison sentence.

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava was arrested for marijuana possession. This is his mugshot.

Jorge and Anfisa resolved to remain married even as he began serving his sentence.

He reported to prison. Anfisa continued her education and began competing for a bodybuilding competition.

But she was not the only one who underwent a body transformation.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava is almost unrecognizable, except for his face, after losing a tremendous amount of weight in prison.

Jorge underwent a dramatic weight loss journey, showing off the results in his updated prison photos in late 2019.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans congratulated him, albeit not in a way that he was likely to see. Others swooned over him.

There was one person who, by Jorge’s own account, had a very different reaction to all of this attention.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko of 90 Day Fiance fame reacts to her husband Jorge Nava being sentenced to 2.5 years behind bears.

According to Jorge, Anfisa suddenly stopped contacting him — her incarcerated husband — around that time.

Months later, he found out the same way as everyone else that she was dating a new man.

That is to say that she went Instagram official with a guy. That’s how it got back to Jorge that his wife was no longer truly his wife.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava celebrated freedom in May 2020 after his release from prison.

Then, in May of 2020, Jorge finally got to leave prison and enjoy his freedom.

That unjust arrest and sentence robbed him of a lot of life experiences, and ejected him into a world under siege by COVID-19.

But he was out. He was free. And he was ready for something new.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava shared a selfie from inside a car, but some fans are alarmed at his appearance.

Obviously, getting to make his own choices and enjoy freedom were Jorge’s first priorities.

But soon, he revealed, he was going on dates with an unnamed woman.

For the longest time, all that fans knew was that she was hot.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava shared little glimpses but few details of his new girlfriend during the summer of 2020.

Two and a half years ago, Jorge walked out of prison for the last time.

Now, he has a wife and two children.

We are glad that he is willing to share these heartwarming life updates with us all.