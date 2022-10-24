BETRAYED! Truely Reacts to News of Her Parents’ Split on Sister Wives

Welp.

That didn’t go very well.

In any way, shape or form.

On Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown sat down to talk with her 12-year old daughter, Truley, about her monumental decision to leave Truely’s dad, Kody.

It was as challenging a conversation as you’d imagine.

“So, the first day when I found out, I was extremely upset, but I’m fine now,” Truely said on air. “I just had to realize for a day that not everything was going to change.”

The very young woman did then note that she “kind of noticed the signs” that her mom wasn’t “as happy” in her marriage as she had been previously, but she “didn’t actually know” for certain since Christine tried to hide the issues from her.

(Christine very recently said her kids are 100% supportive of her move back to Utah.)

Truely later revealed that she “reached out” to her sister Aspyn and her grandmother to discuss the split.

“When I talked to Aspyn and my grandma about the divorce, it was more of me trying to tell them because I didn’t really know what else to do,” she said in a confessional.

“Although what they did say is reassuring, because they both already knew.

“But also the realization that everyone knew before me, it did kind of feel like a betrayal.”

Truley eventually told her mother that she wished Christine had been more open about her relationship issues.

“They knew before me, I wasn’t told we were going to be moving in September, which is only a few months away,” the 12-year old said to the camera.

“That realization that she told me last after everybody else that I didn’t get to know and we were about to leave, it was kinda hurtful.

“It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most.”

Kody, for his selfish part, was not happy with how things transpired, either.

“I don’t want to say anything bad here because we’re going to share our children for the rest of our lives. But I do believe she’s being very unfair with me and to me,” he said of Christine.

“She’s marginalized me so much and our marriage so much that she’s kind of leading Truely into blowing it off. They’re blowing it off.”

Kody, of course, has often said that Christine backstabbed him with the way she handled their break-up.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

Toward the end of the episode, Christine and Kody talked about whether or not they should obtain a child custody agreement in the state of Arizona.

“You and I actually have to have a child custody agreement in place or the state takes her, and essentially, becomes the owner of her,” the father of 18 said. “Yeah, it’s stupid.”

Kody added that he doesn’t “trust” Christine and her intentions.

“I would love it, not getting a lawyer involved,” Christine said in a confessional. “But if he’s already going there and lawyering up, I’m going to as well. I don’t want to though.”

Kody later admitted that “the lack of love between us was for a reason” as he and Christine fought over her moving and their children.

Christine, meanwhile, expressed relief that she doesn’t “have to deal with him anymore,” stating in a confessional that she has no regrets because “I can’t respect this person anymore.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on TLC on Sunday nights.