Bethenny Frankel: Of Course Kim Kardashian Got Booed at a Rams Game! She Sucks!

As we reported earlier this week, Kim Kardashian attended at a Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Sadium this week — and she was now warmly received by the hometown fans.

Kim was loudly booed when she appeared on the stadium’s Jumbotron, and despite the smattering of light applause that she received, it was clear that most of the stadium was not Team Kim.

In the days since, there’s been a good deal of speculation about why Kim is so unpopular in her hometown.

And the most brutal assessment of the situation comes from none other than Bethenny Frankel.

As we’ve been repeatedly reminded in recent weeks Frankel is not a fan of the Kardashians.

She’s criticized the Kard clan several times, and each time, her complaints have gone viral.

First, Bethenny backed Ray J against the Kardashians, noting that the family appears to have manipulated Kim’s sex tape partner.

Shortly thereafter, Frankel slammed Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand and accused the makeup mogul of ripping off her fans.

So it comes as no surprise that Bethenny didn’t mince words when discussing the matter of Kim getting booed during the Rams loss to the Cowboys.

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime,” she wrote on Instagram this week, according to Page Six.

“The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children,” Frankel added.

“Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”

Yes, Frankel might also be a product of reality TV but she also tells it like it is like a true New Yorker.

Naturally, Kardashian fans have accused Frankel of coming after the family for “clout,” an allegation that Bethenny has addressed several times.

“If true, I would do the list of tv offers I have, or go back to RHONY for millions,” she wrote this week.

“Or do the myriad of paid promotions & deals I turn down daily.”

The criticism began when Frankel chided the family for lying about having work done, thus promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

Bethenny complained that it’s “not fair to women just trying to get by,” adding that women “can’t compete”

“The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal,” she explained.

“It’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing.”

But Bethenny’s most popular video thus far is her explanation of the various ways in which Kylie’s company gouges consumers with fraudulent “promotions” and fancy packaging.

“Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Frankel told her followers.

“This is going right back and being returned because it’s a scam. How stupid do we have to be? … I mean I’m a sucker, I like it, I like the packaging … but where you lose me is where you scammed me.”

Needless to say, Bethenny is not very popular with the the Kardashians or their fans at the moment.

But it doesn’t look like the Bravo OG is planning on quieting down anytime soon!