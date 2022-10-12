Willie Spence, Former American Idol Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

Willie Spence, the runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol, passed away on October 11 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident.

He was 23 years old.

A native of Douglas, Georgia, Spence died “in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” local news outlet Douglas Now reported on Tuesday, October 11.

It continued as follows:

“We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world.

“He will be missed.”

After learning about this horrible news, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee wrote on Instagram:

“I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old.”

The former Waitress star concluded:

“Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

While further details have not been released, the the singer’s local outlet, DouglasNow, also shared news of his passing, writing on Facebook:

“We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.”

In his final Instagram post, posted to his account on October 11, Spence sang Selah’s “You Are My Hiding Place.”

On the Season 19 finale, Spence sang “Georgia on My Mind,” “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “Stand Up.”

Although the judges were moved by his performance, Spence received fewer votes than Chayce Beckham, who went on to become that year’s American Idol champion.

On the air that season, Spence said that he wanted his voice to “reach the world” and to share his gift with others.

He also added to his wish list, “Hopefully winning a Grammy one day. That’s where I see myself in five years,” stating:

“It’s gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it.”

Movie producer Randall Emmett, meanwhile, also paid tribute to Spence via his Instagram Story this morning.

“My heart is broken and my prayers go out to his family,” he wrote over a photo of Spence.

“I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us. I’m heart broken.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Willie Spence.

May he rest in peace.

