Bethenny Frankel: Kylie Jenner Is a Con Artist! She’s Ripping Off Her Own Fans!

Bethenny Frankel has been talking a lot of smack about her fellow celebs lately.

And depending on your perspective, she’s either speaking truth to power or launching a second career as a professional hater.

Whatever the case, the Frankel has burned bridges with everyone from Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian in recent weeks.

And now, she’s coming for Kim’s most successful sister, Kylie Jenner.

In a recent Instagram post, Bethenny pointed out that Kylie appears to be overcharging her customers for some of her beauty products.

In particular, Bethenny calls out Kylie for her recently-released “Birthday PR Box” which retails for $175.

The problem, Frankel says, is that both of the products in the “Birthday Bundle” can be purchased elsewhere on Kylie’s site for just $58.

Kylie Jenner aboard her private jet. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m confused,” Bethenny said.

“A girl said it on TikTok, I was confused, I thought something had to be different. There is something different. This has a box that you’re going to throw in the garbage. Unless you have a hamster that you’re gonna put in here,” Frankel continued.

“I just want to know, how stupid do we have to be?” Bethenny said in a new video posted to her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner shared this photo on Instagram to celebrate the fact that she turned 24 years old. (Photo via Instagram)

“Okay, I mean I’m a sucker, I like it, I like the packaging, I like the stuff, but you know, where you lose me is when you scammed me!” she continued.

“This has a box that you’re going to throw in the garbage. Unless you have a hamster.

In a second clip, Bethenny bemoaned the fact that Kylie’s cosmetics company doesn’t accept returns, which means she’s stuck with the overpriced products she purchased.

Bethenny Frankel went off on Kylie Jenner in a recent Instagram video.

“Breaking news, I just found out that Kylie Beauty doesn’t accept returns so I am stuck with a $117 cardboard box,” she lamented. “Maybe I’ll go to the mall and get myself a hamster,” she told her followers.

This is similar to Bethenny’s criticism of Kim’s SKKN line, which she blasted as “impractical at best.”

Excess packaging is something we should all be concerned with, but understandably, Bethenny was less concerned with the environment than with the possibility of her followers getting ripped off.

Bethenny Frankel sits here and talks to the camera on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. (Photo via Bravo)

“Girl don’t do it… it’s NOT WORTH IT,” she reminded her viewers.

If you’re wondering what gives Bethenny the right to admonish these entrepreneurs, well — her credentials as a businesswoman are pretty solid.

In fact, if Frankel’s current HBO Max reality series The Big Shot with Bethenny (in which the host seeks a second in command to help run her business empire) doesn’t work out, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wind up as one of the investor/judges on Shark Tank.

Bethenny Frankel is talking to Ellen DeGeneres from the comfort of her home in this photograph.(Photo via NBC/Universal)

In addition to her status as a full-blown reality TV icon, Bethenny is the founder of the wildly popular Skinnygirl line of cocktail products.

Maybe next she’ll share her thoughts on Kendall Jenner’s tequila.

Although if she’s seen the reviews of her sisters’ products, Kendall is probably hoping that doesn’t happen.