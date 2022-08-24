Audrey Roloff: Don’t Worry About My Husband, He’s Living His Best Life!

Audrey Roloff has an important message to pass along.

And it goes something like this:

Everything is okay, folks!

The 31-year old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 22 provide fans with an update on her and her immediate family’s new home, as these Roloffs very recently purchased a farm.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

The podcast host, author and former reality star shared a video at the time of her husband, Jeremy, doing work in the kitchen … as text on screen read as follows:

“When you buy a house but most of the appliances don’t work.”

In a follow-up slide, Jeremy looked defeated while leaning against the kitchen cabinets and placing his hand against his head.

“Stressed out dad stance,” Audrey captioned the image.

The picture garnered some concern for Jeremy by curious and interested observers, which prompted Audrey to follow up once again.

“For those of you worried about Jer. Don’t worry … he’s also living his best life,” the mother of three wrote by way of assurance.

The ex-Little People, Big World cast members — who share kids Ember, Bode and Radley — officially moved into their new property on August 17.

But it’s clear this is a major fixer-upper.

Notice something different here about Jeremy Roloff? Yup. His hair is all gone.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey wrote about their $1.5 million purchase via Instagram on June 12.

She added back then:

“We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

Wait. Their WHAT?!?

It’s date night for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. They try to go out together 52 times per year, every year.

“If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives,” Audrey explained this summer.

“It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property.”

Elsewhere, Audrey explained that purchasing the home now permits for the couple to forge their “own path” after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family farm, Roloff Farms, fell through.

Not just fell through. It was sort of killed by Matt Roloff, Audrey previously lamented.

Not a shabby spot for a photo, huh? Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are in Hawaii here.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible,” Audrey wrote on June 1.

“He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV. It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it…

She then added, taking a clear shot at Matt for the way he handled the potential sale of his own farm:

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

