Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her

Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years.

At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath.

Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her.

Something both very pointed and VERY disgusting.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication close to a year after her relative’s conviction, Amy hearkened back to a conversation she had with Josh a long time ago.

The topic?

Josh having admitted many years back to molesting numerous young girls when he was a teenager — including two of his own sisters.

According to Amy in this new sit-down, she actually asked Josh why he never tried to touch her in an inappropriate manner.

“He said, ‘Because I knew you would’ve kicked my ass,” Amy now alleges.

In that moment, Amy says she responded to Josh: “Correct. I would’ve kicked your ass.”

We can’t say for certain whether this exchange ever actually transpired, of course.

But, if it did, Amy’s analysis of Josh’s troubling reply is spot-on.

Amy Duggar wears whatever she wants these days. And her fans love her newfound freedom almost as much as she does! (Photo via Instagram)

“I was shocked first of all that he cussed,” she told The Sun.

“[But] it shows he knew who to target, people who were weaker and who were going to be too scared to say anything.

“And it’s so messed up, so screwed up – but he knew that. I would’ve kicked his ass and it would not have been a hidden thing.

“But it’s so sad and messed up that [the incidents] did happen.”

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

In the spring of 2015, In Touch Weekly published a police report from nine years earlier that detailed how local Arkansas authorities had investigated whether or not Josh molested five underage girls.

The abuse was alleged to have taken place in the Duggar family home between 2002 and 2003 when Josh was between the ages of 12 and 15.

The victims were between the ages of 5 and 11 — and two were later identified as Jill and Jesse Duggar, who talked openly to Megyn Kelly about what had happened with their brother.

After this information was released, Josh — who never faced any legal repercussions for his actions — issued a statement that read as follows:

Photo via Instagram

Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret I hurt others, including my family and close friends.

I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation.

We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

In response to this confession, TLC canceled the Duggar reality show 19 Kids and Counting.

It then aired a spinoff titled Counting On… up until last year when Josh got arrested for downloading graphic images of minors.

The network then finally cut all ties with the family as a whole.

In May, meanwhile, Josh was sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison due to the aforementioned child sex offense.