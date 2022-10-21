Angelina Pivarnick: I’m Having Great Sex These Days! (But Not with Vinny!)

As previously reported, Angelina Pivarnick is single.

And, as we can now confirm, Angelina Pivarnick has been having fun of late while mingling.

The Jersey Shore star split from husband Chris Larangeira several months ago… following a rocky end to their union that included allegations of cheating from both sides.

It got pretty ugly in the end.

At various points, Pivarnick also made it clear that she and Chris hadn’t slept together in a long time by the conclusion of their marriage, even attending sex therapy to try and improve things in this arena.

The attempts failed.

But now that Angelina is back on the market?

It sure sounds like she’s having success in the bedroom once again!

On part two of this season’s reunion special, Pivarnick was asked how her sex life is now that she and Chris are officially divorced.

“I’m having sex now. And it’s really good,” she responded on Thursday night, before clarifying that none of it was with her costar Vinny Guadagnino.

There had, indeed, been chatter that Angelina and Vinny were an item.

Or at least that they were boning on occasion.

On the aforementioned episode, Pivarnick added that she’s not necessarily dating anyone seriously at the moment, but is “enjoying the single life.”

Elsewhere on stage, Angelina’s colleagues and friends were asked if they realized how bad things were between Pivarnick and her ex before they went their separate ways.

“I feel like we knew it was bad and we were just waiting on her to admit it,” replied Deena Nicole Cortese.

Added Snooki:

“I think we were also happy she was like, I’m done, moving on, I’m going to be happy for myself, so we were happy for her.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, (L-R) Angelina Pivarnick and Christopher Larangeira attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

From there, Angelina admitted:

“Going through that behind closed doors, I was trying to keep that kind of away from you guys a little bit, because it was really that bad.

Going to them and finally be able to say, ‘This is what’s happening and this is not good,’ is something I needed.”

As for speculation that she hooked up last year with “All Star Shore” costar Luis “Potro” Caballero?

“Honestly, my sex life is my business,” said Angelina, prompting Pauly D to exclaim:

“Not in a reality show!”

Finally, choosing her words carefully, Angelina said she “did not have sex with that man” while filming All Star Shore.

What about other men from the show, however? No comment, folks.