Melissa Gorga: Jennifer Aydin Threw Her Drink 'Cause Joe Called Her a "Dirty Bitch"

Last weekend, Jennifer Aydin chucked her drink during some sort of altercation involving Joe Gorga.

It wasn’t exactly a secret. It happened in the hotel lobby at BravoCon. People saw it. We even have a GIF of it.

Initially, no one knew the motive. Many assumed that Jennifer was just standing up for Teresa Giudice.

That may have factored into it, but Melissa Gorga admits that Jennifer’s actual motive was a little more immediate.

We already knew that Jennifer Aydin and Joe Gorga had some sort of heated confrontation.

Not only did she seemingly throw her drink onto her castmate, but it looks like she also threw her cup.

It was a cup — plastic, most likely — and not a glass. Usually, these antics go down on the show, not behind the scenes like this.

Now, Melissa Gorga has opened up on her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast about what happened.

She kept things thinly veiled, but shared that fans told her — in person — at BravoCon that “another cast member” was “bashing” her.

Imagine hearing that one of your castmates is dragging your name through the mud at the same event, to the same people who are coming to see you. And then you hear about from them. Wow.

During one of the BravoCon panels, Jennifer announced to the crowd that Melissa and Joe’s RHONJ future was in danger.

She claimed that the couple are “holding on for dear life” to their endangered reality TV careers.

On her podcast, Melissa clapped back: “First of all, stay in your lane. Second of all, I’m not sure which show you’re watching.”

According to Melissa, she and Joe were in the hotel and chatting with cast members from Family Karma.

This, she recalled, was when Jennifer Aydin and her assistant walked into the lobby.

Allegedly, Jennifer glared at Melissa with a “snarky stare in [her] eyes while heading towards the elevator.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga explodes as she realizes what her sister-in-law is complaining about.

It could have ended there.

But well behaved women rarely make the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

By her own account, Melissa said: “Keep moving, wannabe. Come on, loser, just keep walking. There’s the elevator.”

According to Melissa, she did not do any “yelling or screaming” herself.

But she claimed that Jennifer had been “at a party before” arriving and “did not like” the comment.

Clearly, Melissa is insinuating that Jennifer had been drinking. Not scandalous, but it is what it is.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was one of the most outspoken castmates at the Reunion Part 1.

Melissa alleged that Jennifer began “screaming” and “yelling” and “cursing” in her direction.

She and Joe, Melissa said, were “still by the front door” where they had been before Jennifer’s arrival.

“My assistant, somebody that I work with, walks over to [Aydin]. … He goes, ‘You’re acting like trash. You can’t do this. Go inside. Stop yelling. Why are you acting like trash? Get out of here,’” Melissa recalled.

“She freaked out that he said that, OK?” Melissa described.

“Joe is now seeing her freak out, and Joe — and I have to say, I don’t think we give Joe enough credit,” she said of her husband.

Melissa then continued by acknowledging: “And he’s 100 percent wrong sometimes.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga had a lot to say to his sister at the Season 12 Reunion.

“But he literally said, ‘I don’t even know how this dirty bitch is on the show,'” Melissa quoted Joe.

“He did say that out loud,” she admitted, “but he said it to the other people we were talking to.”

Melissa went on to confess: “Is he right? No, but he said that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga blows up at his sister over her ex-husband’s wrongdoings.

This is apparently when Jennifer hurled her drink, catching Melissa’s assistant (and seemingly Joe) with her liquid.

Apparently the beverage got “all over the lobby” and “all over the security guard” who works for th ehotel.

“By the way, she should probably take care of his dry cleaning bill,” Melissa suggested.

Melissa Gorga has had it with her husband. Will she really file to divorce him?

According to her narrative, Jennifer found herself being “escorted” up to her hotel room.

Melissa felt that Jennifer had caused a “scene” and ignited “tension that’s unnecessary at a celebratory event.”

It sort of feels like Jennifer was not the only culprit here. But she was clearly out of line. She just … wasn’t the only one.