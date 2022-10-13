Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Get Bad News About Her Fertility

During last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still did not see eye to eye.

Shocking, we know.

But they did receive good news about Shaeeda’s hormone levels, should they try to conceive. They were just awaiting one other set of results.

On the next episode, we will watch Shaeeda get some bad news. In its own way, it may be bad news for Bilal, too.

As in a previous episode of this season, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween will visit the doctor on this Sunday’s episode. You can watch this sneak peek in the video below.

During the Season 7, Episode 8 segment, their trip to the gynecologist will answer questions about Shaeeda’s timeline.

So soon after Bilal’s own coworkers sided with her, noting that her fertility window is closing, they would love some breathing room. Well, he would.

In case anyone needs a refresher, 37-year-old Shaeeda wants to become a mother before she is 40.

She even stipulated in the prenup — one that massively favors Bilal — that they must try for a kid before tha ttime.

Bilal, who has previously admitted to the camera that he does not want more kids at all, has been pushing to postpone. He would like to wait to start trying until she’s 39. But will she still be able to conceive?

Bilal is as eager as ever to manipulate, mansplain, malewife out of this. He keeps trying to insist that Shaeeda has no reason to worry.

“I do think still, kind of putting the cart before the horse maybe a little bit,” he claims on Sunday’s episode.

Bilal continues: “because there hasn’t been any issues, thank God.”

“And just some of the things she’s told me about her and her family, like, pretty fertile,” Bilal comments shadily.

But all of the manipulative optimism and reassurance in the world doesn’t counteract science.

Shaeeda’s gynecologist had tested more than just her (good) hormone levels. He also checked her ovarian reserve.

As it turns out, as you can see in this sneak peek video, Shaeeda’s ovarian reserve is low.

“This is not a predictor that you can get pregnant,” her doctor offers reassuringly.

He explains: “it just means that, hey, time is of the essence when it comes to getting things going.”

At least, time is of the essence “if we want to have a natural childbirth spontaneously.”

Alternatives could mean things like IVF.

Of course, that is assuming that Bilal is even willing to try alternatives if he is able to put off conceiving naturally long enough.

Bilal can say that he wants to hold off on having a child with Shaeeda for another “couple” of years all that he likes.

Viewers remember when he told the camera that he feels that he is done with that phase of his life. His two kids, from a previous marriage, aren’t little anymore. Being their parent is not at all like having a baby.

Many fans of the franchise worry that Bilal is not being honest with Shaeeda. Does he mean what he says, or was he just afraid that she wouldn’t marry him if he gave her a firm “no?”