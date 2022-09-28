Jana Kramer to Adam Levine: You’re a Cheater! Just Like Tristan Thompson!

According to Jana Kramer, Adam Levine has something in common with Tristan Thompson.

And, no, it’s not because the Maroon 5 frontman is good at boxing out and grabbing offensive rebounds.

Instead, on the latest edition of her podcast, Kramer delves into the ongoing cheating scandal surrounding Levine, who was exposed several days ago as someone with a penchant for writing inappropriate things to women he meets on the Internet.

While married, that is.

Photo via Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Not just while married, either; while married to someone (Behati Prinsloo) who is expecting his third child.

“I am over the stuff that happened [to me], but it’s still very triggering when something comes up,” Kramer explained on her Whine Down podcast.

“I was pregnant when my ex [Mike Caussin] cheated.”

Kramer has been very candid about how Caussin stepped out on her many times during their marriage, and she went on in this instance about the so-called apology Levine issued after his texts were released online.

“To hear these words — ‘My wife and my family is all I care about in this world’ — That was always my big issue in my marriage,” Kramer told listeners.

“How am I? How? When? Before or after when you said ‘You’re the hottest girl in the world to some other women.”

After six years of a challenging marriage to Caussin, Kramer ended the relationship in 2021.

The exes have been vocal about their relationship issues throughout the years, including various incidents where Caussin confessed to cheating on Kramer with multiple women.

In 2019, the athlete revealed that he had a sex addiction.

Levine, meanwhile, has denied actually cheating on his wife because he claims he never touched any of the women with whom he flirted on social media.

But MANY critics out there see his actions as a form of cheating.

And, on her podcast, Kramer compared the musician to one of the better known cheaters out there.

“Not trying to make this about me or anything, but I feel like when someone cheats or is inappropriate, their apology is what triggers me the most,” Krama said, adding that the singer’s mea culpa felt eerily similar to Thompson’s apology to his scorned ex, Khloe Kardashian.

Adam Levine has been exposed as a cheater. (Photo via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the One Tree Hill alum took issue with Levine’s specific word choice — specifically when referring to how he would never make the same mistake again.

“The ‘never’ really bothers me too,” Krama shared, revealing that she, too, had made indiscretions in her past.

“I don’t agree with the phrase ‘once a cheater always a cheater,’ because I was a cheater in my ‘20s. I have cheated on a few relationships. Not proud of that at all.

“I see now why I did certain things, I’ve dissected that piece of me, but I can’t say — I don’t think I could do that ever again — but I can’t say ‘never.'”

Jana Kramer shared this tearful photo of herself on Instagram, claiming that it was a candid shot of her from after a marital fight.

After multiple women came out and exposed the racy texts Levine sent them at various points over the past year, the former Voice coach said:

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”