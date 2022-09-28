Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Expected Lavish Castle Apartments, Not Frogmore Cottage

The funeral and extended period of mandatory mourning for Elizabeth II have made two things clear:

The monarchy isn’t going to abolish itself without a fight, and a lot of racist weirdos still hate Megan Markle.

The latest swipe at Megan isn’t about holding her husband’s hand at a funeral, but a bit of a blast from the past.

Apparently, she and Harry initially wanted a suite of castle apartments. What they received instead was Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a very cute couple. We support them in full.

Katie Nicholl wrote in her book, The New Royals, about Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal accommodations.

She claimed that the Sussex pair had hoped for a “suite of apartments at Windsor Castle” when they moved in.

Harry’s late grandmother, however, secured different accommodations for them.

Meghan and Harry on their way to their wedding reception. Meg’s second outfit was a hit with critics.

Elizabeth II was reportedly the one who decided that Harry and Meghan would live in Frogmore Cottage.

Despite its cartoonishly quaint name, the building is a ten-bedroom residence in Windsor Great Park.

Harry and Megan retain that home to this day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They also paid for most of the extensive renovations out of their own money.

Given their move, Harry and Megan do not currently reside in the house.

Instead, they allow Princess Eugenie and her family to reside there.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet fans in the year 2019 in this photo.

While we do not know how Harry or Meghan felt about it or the Queen’s thinking, those close to them believe that this was a positive gesture.

“The cottage was a big deal,” Lady Elizabeth Anson — the late queen’s cousin — reportedly told the author.

“The Queen’s entrance into the gardens,” she detailed, “is right next to their cottage.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing an intimate moment with each other in this photo.

“It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy,” Lady Anson characterized.

One can draw various conclusions from that, but the simplest is that the late queen wanted her favorite grandson nearby.

She is hardly the only grandmother who would want a beloved relative to have privacy and proximity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out and about in this picture, saying hello to some fans.

In accordance with Elizabeth II’s wishes, Meghan and Harry moved into Frogmore in April 2019.

They of course had extensive renovations done, paying for nearly all of the costs themselves.

Both Sussexes were millionaires before they met, so they could afford the work.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, about one year after moving in, Harry and Meghan could no longer deal with the hostility and racism.

Vicious tabloids and sinister rumors combined with no protection from the Firm had destroyed Princess Diana.

Harry did not want to see that happen to his wife and son. So they left. They put family first.