Roloff Farms: Will There Be a Pumpkin Season or Not?!?

As has been well documented of late across The Hollywood Gossip and other entertainment news outlets, Matt Roloff has pretty much ruined his relationship with his twin sons.

But while the Little People, Big World star isn’t getting along very well these days with Zach or Jeremy, he does have some good news to deliver to tourists across the Oregon area:

He’s open for business!

Or, to be more specific, his business remains open for business!

Back in May, Matt took many Instagram users by surprise when he said he was selling 16 acres of his famous farm.

“Well the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure You all hear the big news directly from me.. All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years!” he wrote at the time.

“Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting.

“Its time to move toward the next season of life.”

Matt later garnered an enormous amount of backlash after trying to argue that he offered his kids a deal on the property… only for Zach and Jeremy to turn him down.

In a stunning rebuke, Zach disagreed with this statement, trashing his dad as cowardly and manipulative.

“Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others,” wrote Zach at the time, adding:

“This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

We’re still shocked this actually happened.

In related news, though, a curious fan recently jumped into an Instagram Q&A with the official Roloff Farms account and asked:

“How different is it going to be from every other pumpkin season with the property divided?”

“Not very different at all because the other side hasn’t sold yet!” the official account replied to the question.

Just a few days ago, Matt hinted that a sale was imminent.

“Nothing is done until it’s done, right?” he asked online.

Any major sale of this nature takes a long time to process, however, and pumpkin season starts in October.

Hence why Roloff Farms also took to Instagram this week to promote ticket sales for the upcoming month-long event.

Matt Roloff looks to be having a serious discussion with the camera in this photo of the reality star.

“Who is coming out this year?!” a caption on the property’s page just read.

“Get your tickets NOW to join us for our pumpkin season 2022! Bring the whole family for fall farm fun, great food and lots of kid-friendly activities.

“You can get your tickets for pumpkin season at the link in our bio or story! We can’t wait to see you!!”

Matt and Jacob Roloff are side by side in this photo, posing on the former’s tractor and also on his farm.

While Matt has not publicly addressed who will officially get the farm, he replied to a fan’s Instagram comment shortly after announcing the sale.

“Was hoping Jacob would take it. He seems to be the only one not letting the wives decide for them,” the social media user wrote under a previous post Matt shared on May 15… to which the Roloff Farms owner replied:

“You just never know.”