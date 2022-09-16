Kate Middleton's Contempt For Meghan Markle Is On Full Display at Events Honoring Queen, Body Language Expert Claims

It’s been over a week since Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, but the nation she served and the family who knew hew best are still devoting their days to round-the-clock displays of grief.

As a result of this official period of mourning, the Queen’s grandchildren are receiving more global scrutiny than at any other time in their adult lives.

Of course, it often seems that the majority of that attention is being paid not to William and Harry, but to their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Prior to the Queen’s passing, the British tabloids spilled far more ink on Meghan than any other royal, despite the fact that she stepped down from her official duties back in 2020.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We wouldn’t have imagined it was possible, but the media’s criticism has been more relentless than ever in the wake of the Queen’s passing.

Much of the speculation surrounding Meghan has had to do with how she’s being received by the rest of the royals.

After all, it was only last year that the Duchess of Sussex exposed a mountain of royal misbehavior during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have spent a good deal of time together in the past week. And some say the signs of strain are obvious.(Photo via Getty Images)

These days, Meghan and Kate are spending are spending a lot of time in close proximity to one another for the first time since the Sussexes stepped down as royals.

And one body language expert says the signs of strain are obvious.

“Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,” Katia Loisal told Australia’s Seven News this week after assessing footage of the Queen’s memorial service.

Harry and Meghan behind the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. (Photo via Getty Images)

“On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated,” Loisal said, adding that Middleton appeared to “look through” Markle

Loisal believes it was Kate’s goal to make Meghan uncomfortable — and it seems she was successful in this endeavor.

“Meghan’s hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped midair, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” Loisal said, pinpointing one moment of obvious discomfort.

Meghan looks uncomfortable during the Queen’s memorial service. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan were in London on unrelated business when the Queen’s health began to fail.

Originally, the couple had no plans to spend time with Will, Kate, or anyone in Harry’s family during their trip to the UK.

Obviously, those plans changed when the Windsors’ beloved matriarch passed, but the original schedule serves as a reminder of how nasty the feud between these two warring has become.

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.(Photo via Getty Images)

But despite the rumors of continued bad blood, one royal insider recently revealed that out of respect for the Queen, the Sussexes and Cambridges have managed to set aside their differences — if only temporarily.

“We are all very grateful — both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” the source told Page Six.

We’re sure those no greater way for the Sussexes and Cambridges to honor the legacy of a woman who always put family, country, and duty ahead of her personal feelings.